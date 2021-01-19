(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday outlined a comprehensive $5.6 billion plan to end the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan and announced her administration’s subsequent strategy to return the state to profitability.
The governor’s plan comes less than a week after the state projected a $1.24 billion shortfall in tax revenues since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March last year. However, state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks noted the programs would be funded by federal stimulus dollars. The governor has asked the Republican-led legislature to pass her wide-ranging plans, which will include $575 million of state funds with the remainder of the tab appropriated from federal funds.
“The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help us jumpstart our economy,” Eubanks said in a statement. “Our economic recovery this year will continue to depend on the course of the pandemic and additional economic relief coming from Washington D.C. This plan will direct dollars where they are needed most and will help us achieve the economic recovery we are all eagerly waiting for.”
Whitmer’s COVID Recovery Plan includes a goal to administer 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, stimulate economic recovery in the pandemic’s aftermath, support small businesses, and a return to in-person learning for schoolchildren by March 1.
Michigan schools will also receive nearly $1.7 billion from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which Whitmer said she plans to supplement with an additional $300 million in state dollars. Portions of the allocation will fund a one-time boost to the state’s per-pupil foundation allowance, as well as provide an additional one-time payment for students receiving special education services.
Whitmer also outlined three new small business programs, which will receive a total $225 million.
The Michigan Mainstreet Initiative will secure grants for restaurants and other place-based businesses; the Michigan Microenterprise Support Initiative will provide support to businesses with less than nine employees; and the Business Accelerator and Resiliency Initiative will provide grants to high-tech startups.
“These additional resources may make all the difference for downtown businesses,” Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said in a statement. “Our local restaurants, stores and services are the lifeblood of our communities and they’ve faced remarkable challenges these past 10 months by no fault of their own. The governor’s actions today reaffirm our state’s commitment to supporting these vital small businesses as we fight our way through the tail end of this ruthless pandemic.”
“This plan addresses some of the major issues that must be overcome to win Michigan’s COVID-19 recovery: mitigating learning loss, rebuilding small businesses, attracting new jobs and upskilling our workforce. We’re encouraged by the proposed one-time investments for each of these priorities, and look forward to working with the Governor and our state’s leaders to recover and get back on the path to becoming a Top Ten state,” said Jeff Donofrio, president & CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan.
The governor also called on the Legislature to reauthorize the Good Jobs for Michigan program to help retain and grow businesses and create jobs in the state, noting Pfizer Pharmaceuticals was able to create sterile drug facilities and create 450 additional jobs in Portage. She also repeated her request to the legislature to permanently extend unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26 weeks.
Additionally, Whitmer pledged more food, rental, utilities, and property tax assistance to Michigan residents.