(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced barbershops, nail salons and personal care services can reopen statewide on June 15.
The Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions will shift to phase 5 on June 10 to allow salons, movie theaters and gyms to reopen with safety precautions and capacity limits.
Executive Order 2020-114 allows indoor gatherings up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people in those regions.
“Please do not drop your guard now,” Whitmer said.
Outdoor performance and sporting venues can open in those regions with a capacity limit of 500 people or 25 percent of capacity, whichever is smaller, allowing some outdoor graduation ceremonies.
“As we continue to slowly reopen different parts of our state, it’s critical that we listen to the experts and follow the medical science to avoid a second wave of infections,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“The good news is that we are headed in the right direction, and if the current trajectory continues, I anticipate we'll be able to announce more sectors reopening in the coming weeks,” Whitmer said.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun warned people to practice safety measures.
“Although the risk levels are going down, it does not mean it has gone away,” Khaldun said in a statement. “Please remain vigilant, wear your mask, practice social distancing, and remain patient as we continue to fight COVID-19 together.”
Whitmer apologized for her earlier comment telling Michiganders to “Google” how to cut hair, a skill that industry professionals must spend 1,800 hours in training to obtain a state license.
The first-term Democrat encouraged people Friday to keep six feet apart from others, a rule she apparently violated Thursday at a unity march including hundreds of people in Highland Park.
Whitmer has previously said that protests at the Capitol could spread COVID-19 across the state.
“Certainly we’re going to always be concerned when people are congregating and not wearing masks when they are touching each other, we know that’s how COVID-19 spreads,” Whitmer said Friday.
“We couldn’t always observe six feet apart, but we were wearing masks,” Whitmer said of the march, adding they didn’t shake hands and frequently used hand sanitizer.