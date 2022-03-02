(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Directive 2022-2 directs the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to expedite pothole repairs on state trunkline highways via overtime pay and contracted services.
“Dealing with car damage from driving over potholes while on your way to work or school is frustrating for every Michigander. No family should have to spend their hard-earned money on repairing a flat tire or a broken axle caused by these potholes,” Whitmer said in a statement. “That’s why I’m directing the state transportation department to speed up pothole repairs. We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state. I will continue to work with anyone to fix the damn roads, make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure, and put Michigan first.”
The Executive Directive orders MDOT to:
- Use all available resources to expedite road repair, including overtime pay and contracted services where appropriate.
- Assess state trunkline highways to prioritize repairs.
- Ensure the public can report potholes and road surfaces issues on state trunkline highways.
- Ensure timely disbursements of Michigan Transportation Fund dollars to local road agencies.
- Continue broader road improvement projects.
“Potholes are dangerous and damage vehicles. The way to prevent this is to continue fixing the roads and bridges the right way the first time. Consistent with this Executive Directive, MDOT will use all the resources at our disposal, including overtime and contracted services, to repair them,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a statement. “When we are not clearing roads from the latest storm, our crews will be out fixing potholes as quickly as possible.”
The order directs the Michigan State Police to provide work zone enforcement for road repair crews.
Whitmer's proposed $74 billion budget aims to spend about $2.7 billion to fix infrastructure