(The Center Square) – March 10 is the anniversary of the first COVID-19 diagnosis in Michigan, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer commemorated the date with an optimistic message, punctuated with anecdotes from state residents who either dealt with the pandemic in heroic fashion or suffered immense personal tragedy as a result.
Whitmer called for Michigan residents to turn on their porch lights Wednesday night between 8 and 9 p.m. in recognition of the anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor also presented a video in which she appeared in an empty Breslin Center at Michigan State University.
“One year ago, our world changed as we knew it. Between the pandemic, a 500-year flood, and losing nearly 16,000 Michiganders to COVID-19, our state has had a challenging year,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“In the past year we have made strides against the virus because of decisive action to stay home, socially distance, and wear a mask," she added. "Now, we’re in the second half against the virus thanks to three safe, effective vaccines that will help protect you, your family, and others, and get our country and economy back to normal.”
The video also included remarks delivered by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, which was shot at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
“On the anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan, we join together in remembrance of the 16,000 Michiganders who passed away from this terrible virus, including 27 people in my own life who I miss daily,” Gilchrist said. “Now we have an opportunity to build a bright future in the name of those who we had to say goodbye to far too early. This virus has been hard for all of us, but has also showed us the everyday heroes among us. We will beat this virus by standing united against COVID-19.”
Whitmer’s comments Wednesday afternoon were delivered without the presence of members of the Lansing press corps, either in person or virtually. The governor did not open up the news conference for questions, possibly to avoid responding to questions surrounding calls for a criminal investigation into nursing home deaths during the pandemic as a result of the governor’s orders.
While commending private and public efforts throughout the past year, Whitmer mentioned the hard work performed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She did not mention the department’s former director, Robert Gordon, however, who abruptly resigned in late January.
It was revealed last month Gordon received $155,506 in taxpayer-funded severance and signed a confidentiality agreement with the Whitmer administration. Additionally, Steve Gray, the former director of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, also signed a confidentiality agreement when he resigned last fall and pocketed $76,626 and another $9,246 for his attorneys.
Previously this week, it was reported Jeff Mason, the CEO of the quasi-government Michigan Employment Development Corporation, also received a payout upon resigning. In this instance, Mason reportedly netted $128,500.