(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended water reconnection through Dec. 31, 2020, to occupied homes with water service cut off, citing COVID-19 in her 144th Executive Order.
The order continues a policy started so families could adequately wash their hands, one way to curb coronavirus spread.
“As Michigan families grapple with the impacts of COVID-19 on public health and our economy, our administration is taking proactive steps to ensure that no one has to worry about having access to clean drinking water or losing power during this unprecedented crisis,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“Extending these protections is the right thing to do, and I remain committed to working with the legislature and our partners in the federal government to develop long-term policy solutions to make water affordable for every family in Michigan.”
Whitmer said the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy created a Restart Grant Program to help cities complete and fund the reconnection program that gave Detroit a $500,000 grant.
That program restored water to 2,477 Michigan residents during COVID-19, officials said.
Whitmer last week signed Senate Bill 690 into law, a bipartisan bill that gave $25 million for the Department of Health and Human Services to help reimburse water utility providers for forgiving late bills from water customers during the pandemic.
Officials said the measure also provides a 25 percent rebate on total water bills for eligible customers while funding lasts.
The order was welcome in Flint, Michigan.
“For the health and safety of all, we fully understand the importance of having access to water in your home,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement. “We commend Gov. Whitmer and we are fully supportive of these efforts. The City of Flint will continue to be a partner working for a healthy recovery in the State of Michigan.”
Whitmer’s office said it’s requesting the Legislature pass laws that require local water utilities to report data to the state to ensure rate transparency.
Executive Director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Lisa Wozniak said the order “ensures all Michiganders, especially those in our communities of color, have access to water during this incredibly challenging pandemic – which we will never contain if thousands of households don’t even have water to wash their hands.”
Whitmer also called on Congress to pass the The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (Heroes) Act, a $3 trillion bill that seeks to provide $1.5 billion in financial assistance to low income and other consumers to fund water expenses.