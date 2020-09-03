(The Center Square) – No more than one day after the Michigan Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in three cases challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s multiple executive orders granting her unilateral authority, the governor once again late Thursday extended her own emergency powers until Oct. 1.
Those oral arguments, incidentally, were rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, after a reading assistant for Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, became ill with COVID-19.
Stating he wasn’t surprised the governor would once again extend her emergency powers, Mackinac Center Vice President for Legal Affairs Patrick Wright told The Center Square the governor is doubling down on what he termed “unlawful” assumption of emergency powers.
The Mackinac Center legal team is working in conjunction with the Miller Johnson law firm on the three cases challenging Whitmer’s exercise of executive power without legislative input.
According to the center, “Michigan law requires the Legislature to approve such extensions, but the governor went ahead without getting its approval.”
The governor defended her executive order, the latest of 170 she has issued since March, by noting the state recently attained a milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 6,500 deaths.
“[T]he virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day,” Whitmer said in a statement.
She also stated there continues to be much about COVID-19 that is unknown, but she also asserted the novel virus “is widespread, it is easily transmitted, and its effects can be fatal. We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from COVID-19.”
The three lawsuits pursued by the Mackinac Center and Miller Johnson challenge several of Whitmer’s executive orders issued under her assuming emergency powers.
One case takes issue with Whitmer’s executive order that established most non-COVID-19 related medical procedures “nonessential.” The legal team is arguing on behalf of three medical practices rendered unable to legally schedule crucial care and one patient who could not receive essential treatments.
The second case challenges the governor’s workplace standards during the pandemic, violation of which could result in felony charges and a potential $70,000 fine, as well as require the state to adhere to a lower standard of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. An earlier decision in June by the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the governor’s order violated state laws, concluding the governor only possesses the authority to charge violations as a misdemeanor.
The third case is a defense of Sarah Huff, who reopened the Holland salon she owns during the state’s lockdown and has since been charged with a misdemeanor and has had her business license threatened by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
“We look forward to our day in court,” Wright said.