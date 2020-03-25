(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the deadline of the post-election county canvass of the March 10 presidential primary by a month.
The new deadline is April 24, granting extra time for canvassers to follow social distancing guidelines.
The order, issued Wednesday, is effective retroactive to Tuesday, the original deadline, to comply with Michigan Election law.
A news release said that without the order, state employees would have to restart their counting process.
“This important Executive Order ensures county canvassers have extra time to complete their work following the March 10 Presidential Primary and that state resources remain focused on addressing this public health crisis,” Whitmer said in a press release.
“The health and safety of seniors, families and children across the state remains our top priority and I urge residents to stay home and stay safe, continue practicing social distancing if they must leave their home, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching their face to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.
“I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for ensuring our democracy will remain robust during this public health crisis,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a news release.
“Providing more time to canvass the recent election will provide certainty for Michiganders that our elections are accurate and worth everyone participating in.”
The order encourages the boards of state and county canvassers to meet electronically and orders them to follow social distancing guidelines if they meet in person.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The state reported 1,791 positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths as of Tuesday.
Health officials recommend:
- If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.