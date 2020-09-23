(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday afternoon the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which aims to transform Michigan into a carbon-neutral state by 2050.
Touting her plan as protecting public health and the environment, the governor also stated it will promote clean-energy jobs as Michigan government officials work with other states to counteract the perceived negative effects of climate change.
However, Whitmer did not provide details on what the costs of her plan would be for Michigan businesses and individual taxpayers, or how reliable, consistent energy could be guaranteed from alternative, emissions-free, energy sources.
"Governor Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that she prefers to govern on her own, without the input of the legislature or the voters," Mackinac Center for Public Policy Environmental Director Jason Hayes told The Center Square. "Unfortunately, her 182nd executive order so far this year again demonstrates the problem of arbitrarily imposing policies without seeking input from those with other expertise. Her order will push Michigan to build far more unreliable energy, but rolling blackouts in California recently showed the danger of basing an electric grid on wind and solar."
Whitmer also delivered remarks at the “Leading the Charge: Working Together to Build an Equitable, Clean, and Prosperous Future” video conference conducted Wednesday afternoon by the 25 state governors who are members of the U.S. Climate Alliance.
During her conference remarks, Whitmer referenced the heavy rains experienced in mid-Michigan last May. She called the subsequent massive flooding in Gladwin and Midland counties evidence of climate change, but made no mention of the two dams that failed during the intense rainfall.
“The science is clear – climate change is directly impacting our public health, environment, our economy, and our families,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This dangerous reality is already causing harm throughout Michigan, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders suffering disproportionately, which is why I’m taking immediate action to protect our state. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to leave them a cleaner, safer and healthier world.”
Whitmer officially launched MI Healthy Climate by signing Executive Order 2020-182 and Executive Directive 2020-10, calling both documents “comprehensive and aggressive steps” and “bold actions [that] will provide critical protections for our environment, economy, and public health, now and for years to come. It will also position Michigan to attract a new generation of clean energy and energy efficient jobs.”
The executive directive 2020 establishes a goal of complete economic decarbonization in Michigan by 2050. According to the governor, this action will alleviate potential climate-change damage, create alternative energy jobs and attract a skilled workforce to the state, protect the environment, and lower utility costs for Michigan customers.
Additionally, Whitmer’s directive establishes an interim goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 28% below 1990 levels by 2025.
Her directive also mandates the Michigan Department of Treasury develop and implement an Energy Transition Impact Project to provide employment to energy workers who might be displaced during the transition as well as assist communities in providing necessary services in the event of energy shortages.
Overall responsibility for the executive directive will be assumed by the Office of Climate and Energy within the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
The directive further assigns responsibility for promoting carbon neutrality in new state buildings and facilities to the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.
Whitmer’s EO-182 establishes an EGLE advisory council, which will provide guidance regarding the department’s development and implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
According to the governor’s press statement: “The Council on Climate Solutions will identify and recommend opportunities for the development and effective implementation of emissions-reduction strategies while focusing on targeted solutions for communities disproportionately being affected by the climate crisis.”
Members of the Council will be appointed by Whitmer. Those wishing an appointment must apply at www.michigan.gov/appointments by Nov. 1, 2020.
Both the Council and department are directed to work closely with EGLE’s Office of Environmental Justice Public Advocate, a position created in 2019 by another of the governor’s executive orders.
Among the Michigan entities celebrating the governor’s actions are Steelcase, Inc., the Utility Workers Union of America, the Sierra Club, and the American Lung Association.