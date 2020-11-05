(The Center Square) – In remarks made Thursday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state after offering brief congratulations to the declared winners of the Nov. 3 election.
The governor also said the spike in COVID cases occurred after the Michigan Supreme Court ended her executive authority on Oct. 2, suggesting the two are intertwined without explicitly saying so.
After declaring the election “relatively drama free,” Whitmer added: “We worked hard to ensure that the outcome of the election was determined by the will of the people of our great state, and the people have spoken.”
“And with the election behind us, now is the time for us to find common ground and come together.”
Stating “we still all have a lot of work to do, we have a common enemy,” referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Whitmer continued the enemy she was referring to “is not one another … and it’s certainly not our fellow Michiganders.”
The pandemic has “ravaged our state,” she said, citing statistics that more than 190,000 have been infected, and is responsible for the deaths of more than 7,400 Michigan residents.
She said 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide on Wednesday. “This is the first time we’ve ever reached a number that high in a single day.”
She then referred to a chart in which Michigan COVID-19 cases are shown as rising since Oct. 2, the day the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated more than 100 COVID-19-related executive orders Whitmer issued since April 30.
“As you can see our cases per million since then have been on the rise, dramatically so,” she said. In another graph, she showed the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Oct. 2, adding other states have experienced a rise in cases and hospitalizations as well during the same timeline.
“We have got to take action now,” she said, noting orders issued in October by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have the authority of law, but adding she is asking the Michigan legislature to codify those rules as law, including mandating the use of masks.
“Wearing a mask protects our families, protects ourselves, and protects our frontline workers, and our most vulnerable members of society,” she said. “They’ll help us keep our schools open and allow our businesses to succeed.”
She added: “Wearing a mask is the law in Michigan under the DHHS director’s order,” but said “it would be helpful for our health … if it was codified by bipartisan legislation.”
The governor also noted she’s seeking to empower Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) to administer up to $7,500 fines for employers in violation and noncompliance of the orders, beginning next week.
“Now is not the time to abandon all of these protocols or drop our guard,” she said.