(The Center Square) – In what she claimed is her last news conference before Christmas, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blasted President Donald Trump’s administration for what she depicted as a “slow-walked” rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
She also made several announcements regarding the “pause” implemented by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services since the middle of November.
Among the updates to the MDHHS epidemic order, beginning Monday, Dec. 21, indoor activities with 100 people or less in such venues as casinos, bowling alleys and movie theaters will be allowed. No food or drink concessions will be permitted, and masks must be worn at all times as well as social distancing protocols observed.
Additionally, in-person learning at high schools will be permitted. Outdoor group fitness and non-contact sports will also be allowed to resume on Monday.
However, the state’s ban on indoor dining as well as in-person university and college classes will continue to be enforced. Whitmer said she anticipates allowing higher-education classes to resume on Jan. 19.
The MDHHS order expires Friday, Jan. 15.
Whitmer's remarks included an emotional reference to the death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday evening, which she used as a prelude to directing scathing rhetoric against the Trump White House.
Noting “millions of doses” of the Pfizer vaccine are ready to be shipped from Portage, she said the White House is either through “corruption or ineptitude” serving as a “bottleneck” for distribution.
Whitmer added she has been attempting to contact U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Director Alex Azar to ask him where the vaccine doses intended for Michigan are; what is causing the distribution hold up; and when Michigan will receive more vaccine doses.
Azar, she said, has not returned her calls.
The governor also voiced her frustration with the failure of the U.S. Congress to draft a relief bill to fund state and local governments.