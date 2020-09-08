(The Center Square) – Michigan’s unemployed will receive an additional $300 per week as a result of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing Senate Bill 745 into law on Tuesday afternoon.
The bill will appropriate $2.8 billion in supplemental funding from federal revenues awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. No additional action on the part of those individuals currently receiving unemployment is required to receive the additional $300 per week.
SB 745 was sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland.
Stamas included match funding in the bill for cleanup in Midland and Gladwin counties following last May’s devastating flooding, as well as funding to deal with flood response and mitigation efforts in the city of Detroit.
“A little more than three months ago, communities in Gladwin and Midland counties saw tremendous flooding and the damage is still impossible to fully comprehend,” Stamas said in a statement. “We are is this together, and this state funding will assist our communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of unimaginable flooding.”
SB 745 also includes $8 million in funding to facilitate the further development of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Illinois, which will provide a barrier to prevent invasive carp from entering Lake Michigan.
“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“We need the president, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”
Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, supported the bill, which passed the House of Representatives by a 271-37 vote last Wednesday.
“The crucial funding being sent to Detroit supporting flood mitigation sets us on a path to save lives and protect our communities,” Tate said in a statement. “These funds will allow us to create long-term solutions to prevent flooding in our neighborhoods throughout the city.”