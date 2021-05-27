(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her funding priorities for K-12 education as Michigan prepares to spend billions of dollars of federal stimulus money.
“Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to help each and every student recover academically, mentally, and physically,” Whitmer said in a statement issued Thursday. “As we emerge from the pandemic and begin our economic recovery, we must work together to provide equitable school funding, attract and retain top talent, facilitate post-secondary transitions, and build stronger, safer schools. With the resources we have available to us thanks to federal aid and a state surplus, we can make lasting, transformative investments in our kids and schools that will have positive impacts for generations.”
Michigan switched from a nearly $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus, thanks to $2.2 trillion of federal spending.
Here’s how Whitmer wants to spend $1.7 billion in one-time funding:
- Closing the funding gap between schools in lower and higher-income communities with a $262 million investment
- Investing funds in students who need them the most through a weighted funding formula
- Allocate monies to support at-risk students ($20.4m), special education ($60m), and English language learners ($12.2m)
- $6 million of the $60 million for special education would be used for pre-employment training, expanding a remote learning library, and hiring more qualified personnel for children with disabilities
Other goals include hiring more school educators and ensure student transition from school into a good job, including $500 million for districts to hire and retain more educators, psychologists, social workers, counselors, and nurses, as well as provide student loan debt relief for mental and physical health professionals who work in high-need districts.
Whitmer also proposes substantial investments to help students plan for life after high school by facilitating post-secondary transitions:
- $50 million to double funding for Career and Technical Education, vocational, and skilled trades programs
- $55 million to expand dual enrollment and early middle college programs
- $100 million to hire more guidance and career counselors
- $500 million for school infrastructure
- $402 million to increase the foundation allowance by 4% ($163/$326 per pupil)
- $350 million to stabilize enrollment over two years for districts after COVID-related unpredictability and pupil losses
- $41.5 million for literacy coaches, an increase of $10 million
- $50 million for ongoing student mental health programs.
- A 2% operational funding increase for community colleges
Michigan House Appropriations Chair Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, targeted recovering learning loss as a priority.
“Support for our kids should always be a shared top priority – and it is particularly important after the challenges of the past 15 months," Albert said in a statement. "My primary focus is on helping students catch up on learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and making sure that in-person instruction is prioritized moving forward. Most kids learn better in the classroom, and the school setting is also critically important to their social and emotional growth. I hope the governor shares that priority.
Albert said he hoped Whitmer focuses on the "broken" retirement system that consumes roughly 25% of school aid dollars.
“The House has a track record of bipartisan support for its education plans – earlier this month, initial versions of school aid budget bills were approved by large margins. Our budget plans will evolve but their primary missions will remain the same because they are in the best interests of Michigan.”
Student Recovery Advisory Council Chair Kevin Polston welcomed the proposal.
"A once in a century pandemic calls for an unprecedented response,” Polston said in a statement. “This historic investment into our education system will support a brighter future for Michigan's children. The Student Recovery Advisory Council Blueprint for a Comprehensive Recovery lays out evidence-based plans for school leaders and policymakers to make the best use of funds."