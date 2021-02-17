(The Center Square) – At her Wednesday afternoon news conference, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted two key initiatives of her administration.
The first initiative is a $52.5 million Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program to benefit about 6,000 small businesses in the state.
The second initiative includes a list of 35 recommendations from the Michigan Poverty Task Force, a group created by the governor in December 2019. The task force issued its recommendations Wednesday morning.
The small business grants are administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and were credited by the governor for retaining more than 52,500 jobs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The MEDC allocated the grants based upon the recommendations of 15 economic development organizations.
“These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery,” Whitmer said in a statement.
The grant program was approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund on Jan. 14, and awarded grants up to $20,000 to businesses forced to fully close, and $15,000 to businesses forced to partially close or able to demonstrate a considerable financial hardship due to COVID-19 emergency orders from the governor or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The governor’s office stated administrative costs for the grant program amounted to a total of 5% of the funds issued, or about $2,625,000.
Criteria for grant eligibility included the following requirements for small businesses:
- Had 1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a worldwide basis on Nov. 17, 2020.
- In an industry that demonstrated it was affected by the DHHS epidemic orders.
- Needed working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
- Demonstrated an income loss as a result of the order as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.
- Was not a live music and entertainment venue eligible for the Michigan Stage Survival grant program.
The governor pivoted to the list of 35 policy recommendations submitted by her task force on Wednesday morning. The governor has already itemized $1 million in her fiscal year 2022 budget for research and planning purposes of the task force recommendations.
The task force is led by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), and consists of leaders from 14 state departments, with input from the Legislature and philanthropy and community organizations who worked together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to develop a comprehensive anti-poverty agenda for both Michigan’s unemployed and working poor.
The 35 task force recommendations submitted to the governor are categorized under five main headings and proposed programs, which include:
- Benefits: Commission a comprehensive study on outcomes for former state assistance recipients and adopt a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) shelter stipend
- Economics: Increase access to Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC); support and incubate children’s savings accounts; and expand the housing choice voucher pilot program between the Michigan State Housing and Development Authority and the Michigan Department of Corrections.
- Criminal Justice: Expand apprenticeship opportunities for inmates while incarcerated; and divert people with behavioral health needs away from the justice system
- Health, Safety and Housing: Create child support pass-through to families who receive or have received cash assistance; and fund the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund
- Education: Expand the Great Start Readiness Program; expand Early Childhood Home Visiting and Maternal-Infant Health programs; increase income eligibility for child care; and expand school breakfast and breakfast-after-the-bell programs
Some of the estimated costs for the new program, according to the report, range from $266 million annually for the increased access to EITC and as much as $10 million per year for expanding home-visiting programs and maternal-infant health initiatives.