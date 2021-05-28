(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced economic development grants for Superior Extrusion, Inc (SEI), which may create 44 new jobs at Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County.
A Transportation Economic Development (TEDF) grant will support 304 new jobs at Magna Electric Vehicle Structures - Michigan's (MEVSM) new manufacturing facility in St. Clair County.
"As we put Michigan back to work, these grants demonstrate the collaborative efforts around economic development and infrastructure we are taking here in the state," Whitmer said in a statement. "We continue to move forward with creating good jobs for Michiganders while ensuring safe roads for drivers, which will help our state emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. Let's get it done."
The goal of the TEDF is to fund roadway projects critical to economic mobility.
SEI produces and ships more than 3,200 custom and standard profiles of aluminum products from the Upper Peninsula. In 2020, SEI shipped more than 35 million pounds of extruded aluminum to customers across the country. The company currently has 160 employees onsite.
"Superior Extrusion, Inc. has grown tremendously over the past 23 years and expects continued growth in the future due to increasing demands of current customers as well as the addition of new customers and the production of electric vehicles," SEI Chairman of the Board George LaBlonde III said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate our partnership with our local partners, the State of Michigan and the Federal Aviation Administration for their ongoing support as our company continues to grow at Sawyer International Airport and the increased safety and efficient traffic flow that will result in the current expansion."
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) awarded a $660,000 state TEDF grant to fund expansion infrastructure improvements pending federal approvals. This TEDF grant will help support the work of the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), including relocating 11th Street, building a new roundabout and road from the existing 11th Street south to 10th Street, and resurfacing and adding turn lanes on Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive, and 10th Street. MCRC is contributing $482,811 to the project.
"The road commission is pleased and excited that we were able to work with MDOT and SEI to secure a Category A grant that will help SEI in their expansion efforts," James M. Iwanicki, P.E., MCRC engineer manager said in a statement. "The relocation of 11th Street along with the improvements to Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive and 10th Street will greatly improve the road system for the traveling public."
The Michigan Strategic Fund boosted the company's existing Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP) grant to $422,000 to secure an additional $20.4 million investment by SEI in Michigan.
The company originally received a $150,000 MBDP grant in 2017 to create 30 jobs, which it did.
The project will represent one of the largest manufacturing expansions in the Upper Peninsula in years.
MDOT has also awarded a state TEDF infrastructure grant for Magna's Magna Electric Vehicle Structures - Michigan's (MEVSM) division, a new manufacturing facility in the St. Clair Industrial Park. Whitmer announced the 304 new jobs in St. Clair County following approval of a $1.5 million MBDP grant.
"Improving the surrounding transportation infrastructure is key to the long-term success of our new manufacturing operation in St. Clair," Chris Hinman, general manager of MEVSM, said in a statement. "We appreciate all of the work done by the City of St. Clair and MDOT to make this project happen."
The expansion will support Magna's contract with General Motors (GM) to provide battery enclosures for the soon-to-be manufactured EV Hummer at GM's Factory Zero, also supported by a TEDF grant.
This TEDF Category A grant combined with additional City of St. Clair funds will be used to complete the road improvements on Carney Drive connecting the site to I-94. The total project cost is $1,306,150, including $864,218 in Category A funds and $441,932 from the City of St. Clair.
"Through the partnership and joint investment of MDOT and Magna, the City of St. Clair will improve our main trucking route," Warren Rothe, city superintendent for the City of St. Clair said in a statement. "MDOT's TEDF program has been instrumental in supporting the enhancement of our transportation infrastructure. The city welcomes these public-private partnerships that drive economic development throughout our city and state as a whole."