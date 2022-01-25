(The Center Square) – Qualifying households in Michigan will receive a $30 reduction in their monthly broadband bill as well as a one-time $100 discount on the cost of a new computer, tablet or laptop, a move criticized by some as a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel jointly announced the federally funded Affordability Connectivity Program on Monday. The $14.2 billion program succeeds the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which the governor and AG claim helped nearly 9 million households with affordable internet services during the pandemic.
“Access to affordable internet has become more important than ever before as we’ve adjusted to working and schooling from home,” Nessel said in a statement. “I encourage all consumers who qualify to take advantage of programs like the ACP to help offset costs associated with connectivity.”
Not everyone is pleased with the program, which is administered through the Federal Communications Commission.
“This program is yet another huge waste of the hard-earned tax dollars working Americans send to Washington,” Jim Lakely, vice president and director of communications at The Heartland Institute, told The Center Square. “These subsidies don't help reduce the cost of broadband, they keep it artificially high. Only free-market competition in broadband, which governments keep thwarting through such programs, will reduce costs for everyone.”
Lakely continued: “The federal government is spending $14.2 billion to give people a $30 break on their broadband bills? With inflation running wild, why not also give everyone $20 for what it costs now to fill up a gas tank, or $40 to help fill a grocery cart?"
Eligible households may now apply to receive up to a $30 per month discount off the price of their service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
The household eligibility requirements reflect 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Michigan families eligible include:
- Household of one: $25,760.
- Household of two: $34,840.
- Household of three: $43,920.
- Household of four: $53,000.
- Household of five: $62,080.
- Household of six: $71,160.
- Household of seven: $80,240.
- Household of eight: $89,320.
For each additional individual per household, another $9,080 is added for eligibility.
Whitmer celebrated the FCC program in a Monday news release.
“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet is increasingly important for work, school, and daily life,” Whitmer said. “The FCC has set up vital programs to help millions of Americans get connected and lower costs. The new ACP program can cut up to $30 from a household’s monthly internet bill and up to $75 on Tribal lands.”