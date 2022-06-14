(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers are aiming to repeal or amend 31 emergency power laws granted the governor.
Their actions come more than two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated a 1945 law that she said authorized her to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
The 1945 law since has been repealed, and in 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in a lawsuit by tossing some of Whitmer’s executive orders, although other orders through the state health department lingered.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, said the package plans to reign in 31 sections of law that give unilateral emergency powers to the executive branch if it declares an emergency.
Johnson called Whitmer’s response to COVID “a complete abuse of emergency power.”
Lawmakers plan to hear testimony on the broad package on Wednesday that range from mobile homes to hunting and fishing rules, and vote the package onto the House floor on Thursday.
“Some of them will be removal of the power completely, some are modifications, like a timeline – you can only use it for so many days,” Johnson told The Center Square in a phone interview. “And others are: You can have the authority but you have to let the Legislature know.”
MCPP Director of Research Mike Van Beek told The Center Square that the bill package would “refine and reform” the state’s emergency powers.
“In 2020, the state used emergency powers in unprecedented ways, leading to a constitutional controversy that had to be settled by the Michigan Supreme Court,” Beek wrote The Center Square in an email. “These bills aim to prevent against this type of legal uncertainty during an emergency. They refine and reform emergency powers in Michigan so that the law is consistent, clearly stating when these powers may be used and for how long.”
In 2020, Whitmer used 192 executive orders to manage the daily lives of about 10 million Michiganders, including whether they could go to work, travel to a second home, or at which stores they could buy gardening supplies.
For example, she shuttered Michigan bowling alleys for 212 days in 2020 and her lingering orders upended many wedding and catering businesses far into 2021.
Whitmer's office hasn't responded to a request for comment about the bill package.