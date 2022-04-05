(The Center Square) – One GOP lawmaker is calling on the governor to provide tax relief from 40-year-high inflation and soaring gas prices.
Rep. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to work with the Legislature to enact tax relief.
“The governor says she wants to help families struggling with inflation – but her actions tell a different story,” Damoose said, referring to two Republican tax cut proposals the governor recently vetoed. “Her political games and excuses aren’t helping people pay their bills at the grocery store or the gas station. Every day that passes without some form of tax relief, more and more families in Northern Michigan and the Eastern Upper Peninsula are pushed to the financial brink.”
For example, a Bridge report explains how Up North Family Cafe in Cheboygan survived two years of the COVID-19 pandemic but not rising inflation that hiked some product costs by as much as 75%. At the same time, gas hit record prices, and customers dwindled.
Whitmer’s office said it pitched solutions to fight inflation, including supporting a short-term pause on the 6% sales tax on fuel.
“Lowering prices at the pump is an important short-term action to put money in people’s pockets, but there is more we must do,” Whitmer said in a March 18 statement. “My administration is already working to deliver $400 refund checks to every insured Michigan driver, calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax, and working to pass a budget that would repeal the retirement tax and triple a tax credit for 730,000 working families. Cutting taxes for seniors and working families will uplift over 1.2 million Michigan families in the long run, putting thousands back in their pockets so they are not as heavily impacted by price increases.”
Whitmer said she won’t support legislation that “jeopardizes road repairs, construction jobs, or funding for local schools.”
Last week, Whitmer vetoed a bill to pause Michigan’s 27-cents-per-gallon fuel tax from April through September. Senate Democrats didn’t grant the bill immediate effect, which also disrupted the bill.
In March, Whitmer and five other Democratic governors asked Congress to temporarily pause the 18.4 cents-per-gallon fuel tax, which didn't happen.
Last month, Whitmer also vetoed a plan that would have lowered the state’s individual income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% and would have boosted tax breaks to seniors and families with children. Whitmer said the bill would have blown a hole in her proposed $74.2 billion budget.
Damoose called for additional tax relief.
“Inflation is as high as it’s been since the 1980s, and the price of gas is near a record high,” Damoose said. “We have to be doing every single thing we can to help families keep more of what they earn because these prices are unbearable. The governor must be part of the solution – not a roadblock to those of us trying to provide a solution.”