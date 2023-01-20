(The Center Square) – General Motors said it will invest a total of $918 million in four U.S. manufacturing sites, including one each in Flint and Bay City.
The investments aim to bolster the company’s full-size truck and SUV business and continue to support the company’s growing electric vehicle product portfolio.
"Today we are announcing significant investments to strengthen our industry-leading lineup of full-size pickups and SUVs by preparing four U.S. facilities to build GM’s sixth generation Small Block V-8 engine,” GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson said in a statement. “These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come.”
These investments bolster GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, which include more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion, and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. One new Michigan site is Flint Engine Operations in which GM will invest $579 million to prepare the plant to assemble the automotive giant's sixth generation family of small block V-8 gas engines along with the related block, crank and head machining. Facility work will begin immediately. Flint will continue building the 3.0L turbo-diesel during the facility renovations. GM’s 3.0L diesel is used in a variety of light-duty truck applications. The second Michigan site is Bay City GPS in which GM will invest $216 million to prepare the facility to build camshafts, connecting rods, and block/head machining supporting future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations.
Other investments announced by GM include Defiance Operations in Ohio. GM will invest $55 million, including $47 million to prepare the facility to build a variety of block castings to support future V-8 engine programs. In addition, the investment includes $8 million to build a casting development cell for castings to support future EV strategies; and Rochester Operations in New York, which will receive a $68 million investment. About $12 million will prepare the facility to build intake manifolds and fuel rails for future V-8 production at Flint Engine operations. In addition, the investment includes $56 million for the production of battery pack cooling lines for EV production.
UAW President Ray Curry welcomed the news.
“Our union celebrates the announcement of these new investments into our GM facilities, which will benefit our members at Locals 659 (Flint, Michigan), 362 (Bay City, Michigan), 211 (Defiance, Ohio) and 1097 (Rochester, New York),” Curry said in a statement. “The skill and dedication of UAW members are a key part of GM’s success, and this investment recognizes that our members will remain a vital part of GM’s future.”
Curry added: “The teams in Rochester and Defiance are also leading our transformation to an all-electric future,” Johnson added. “Their flexibility to build components for both internal combustion and electric vehicles highlights why our manufacturing team is second to none.”