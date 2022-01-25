(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and General Motors (GM) officials announced a $6.5 billion investment into four Michigan sites to build electric vehicles – the most significant investment in GM history aimed to create an “all-electric future.”
However, it’s not free. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) approved $824 million in taxpayer incentives for GM to build electric vehicle (EV) plants in Michigan expected to support 4,000 jobs – costing about $206,000 per job.
The four factories producing electric vehicles are estimated to be fully operational by 2024. The projects are possible via legislation raced through the legislature and approved by Whitmer that offer large amounts of taxpayer money to private companies, especially EV factories.
“We rolled up our sleeves, we brought people from both sides of the aisle, business, local leaders, utilities, and labor together to bring this $7 billion investment across the line,” Whitmer said. “And we proved the doubters and the cynics wrong. We showed everyone that we can compete for transformational projects.”
After Michigan lost out on an $11.4 billion investment creating electric vehicles (EV) and 11,000 jobs, Whitmer and the GOP-dominated legislature enacted economic development bills aiming to lure companies to the state using taxpayer money so the Wolverine State will remain a heavyweight in the future of transportation.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, welcomed the spending and bipartisan work.
“[T]he economic well-being of our state isn’t a partisan matter,” Shirkey said. “High-quality jobs don’t have a party affiliation.”
Last week, Orion Township gave GM a tax break on a $1.3 billion project.
So far, most Michiganders drive gas vehicles. The Secretary of State’s office counts 5.8 million gas vehicles, 13,545 EVs, and 105,651 hybrid vehicles registered statewide.
Michael LaFaive, senior director of fiscal policy for the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy, said taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize major auto companies.
“How much is enough to slake the thirst of corporate titans for taxpayer money? From Poletown to Lansing and elsewhere General Motors has been a state leader in getting subsidy deals,” LaFaive said in a statement. “This company has made almost $60 billion in cumulative net revenues (profits) since 2010. Instead of giving them $800 million more, perhaps the state could spend it putting roads together faster than they fall apart, cut taxes for everyone or just save it for a rainy day.”