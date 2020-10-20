(The Center Square) – General Motors Co. announced Tuesday it’s investing about $150 million in five plants in Michigan, including the Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Flint Assembly facilities for future crossover and full-size pickup production.
Production of the next-generation GMC Acadia will move to Lansing Delta Township Assembly, an investment exceeding $100 million.
GM will invest $32 million at the Flint Assembly for future production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.
The Romulus propulsion plant will receive a $17 million investment to enhance automation and increase the capacity of GM’s 10-speed truck transmission, which is used in full-size pickups, including the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade.
GM will invest $3.5 million at its Orion Assembly and $750,000 at its site in Brownstown Charter Township to produce the Cruise AV self-driving test vehicle.
The auto giant will also invest $2 billion in its Spring Hill Manufacturing in Tennessee to build fully electric vehicles, including the luxury Cadillac LYRIQ.
“We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”
Launch timing and additional product details haven’t yet been released.
In January, GM announced it was investing $2.2 billion at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, now known as Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, which will produce the the first all-electric GMC Hummer EV pickup, among other all-electric trucks and SUVs beginning in late 2021.
This will be followed soon after by the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving vehicle.
GM said Factory ZERO, when fully operational, will create more than 2,200 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the investment.
“This is good news for Michigan families and hardworking UAW workers, providing critical momentum to our economic recovery across the state,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“Since I was sworn in as governor, we have brought in historic investments to our auto plants, creating more than 12,000 Michigan jobs. I will continue to work closely with GM and every other business that wants to invest in the great state of Michigan.”
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also applauded the announcement.
“I am excited that the Acadia will be returning to Lansing! General Motors’ newest investment of over $100M to bring the next generation GMC Acadia back to the Lansing Delta Township plant is a tremendous opportunity for the City of Lansing,” Schor said in a statement.
“Lansing is fortunate to have two General Motors assembly plants and two stamping plants here at Lansing Delta and Lansing Grand River, which between them employ over 4,500 people. These are good-paying UAW jobs with the exciting responsibility of building some of the best vehicles this country has to offer.”