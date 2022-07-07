(The Center Square) – When General Motors filed for federal bankruptcy protection in 2009, Michigan gave the auto company $3.8 billion in tax credits, urging the automaker to keep jobs in the state.
For more than a decade, that amount had been kept a secret by the state and the automaker – until last month when the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation must fully disclose the Michigan Economic Growth Authority taxpayer subsidies it has offered to GM.
The decades-long secret shows how lucrative "corporate welfare" can be for companies at the expense of taxpayers when the government attempts to pick winners and losers, John Mozena, the president of the Center for Economic Accountability, told The Center Square.
Mozena cited a 2018 analysis from the Mercatus Center, which found that Michigan was handing out more in corporate tax breaks than it was receiving in corporate income taxes, because of automakers cashing in MEGA credits.
Mozena said the big problem was that tax credits didn’t have a simple price tag, but were instead based on worker pay. In 2014, GM gave $9,000 profit-sharing checks.
“So when they unexpectedly cashed in a reported $224 million in tax credits that year, it helped send the state budget into a crisis less than halfway into the fiscal year,” Mozena wrote in an email. “The legislature and Governor Snyder had to make emergency cuts, with police and prisons, as well as community colleges and teacher pension funds, taking the biggest hits.”
GM’s senior director of public policy communications Jeannine Ginivan told The Center Square that it was in a “shutdown week” and didn’t respond by time of publication about how many Michigan employees GM had in 2009.
The Detroit News reported that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration in 2020 nixed a tax credit requirement for GM to maintain at least 4,000 jobs at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in exchange for lowering the amount owed to the automaker.
GM originally received a $3.8 billion cap to cover 2010-2029 under MEGA, which the company reduced by $325 million in January 2020 to $3.4 billion.
Since 2011 in Michigan, GM says it has created 10,078 jobs, invested $18.6 billion, and re-tooled Orion Assembly, Factory ZERO, and Pontiac Metal Center to support electric vehicles.
“We are proud to bring these jobs and investment to our home state and remain fully committed to executing our plans here,” Ginivan wrote in an email.
GM says it employs more than 52,000 workers in Michigan across 31 facilities.
For context, $3.8 billion is just more than the budget for the city of Detroit in fiscal year 2009-10 when the city and Wayne County were overcharging Detroit homeowners on property taxes by hundreds of millions of dollars to try to balance the city’s budget, Mozena said.
Mozena said that in 2021, the Michigan Strategic Fund reported that companies still hold an estimated $4.57 billion in MEGA credits, despite no new deals since 2011.
Mozena said that it was “more likely” that the tax credits were the idea of Michigan politicians wanting to “save” the auto industry instead of a long-term play by GM of cashing in credits over decades.
“I think it was far more likely that Michigan’s politicians were desperate to find a way to look like they were ‘saving’ the auto industry, they kept the price tag of that effective donation of free advertising to their reelection campaigns secret and we’re still paying for it today,” Mozena wrote.