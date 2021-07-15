(The Center Square) – Lt. Governor Gilchrist and the Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) announced an additional $15.3 million in funding awarded through the Connecting Michigan Communities (CMIC) grant program.
The CMIC grant program aims to expand broadband service to unserved areas in Michigan. In 2018, the state found that about 368,000 rural Michiganders lacked broadband access.
The grant funding announced will support 20 projects statewide estimated to bring internet service to 6,700 locations.
"During my first days in office, I committed to working to increase high-speed internet availability, affordability, and adoption across our state," Gilchrist said in a statement. "We will continue to invest in expanding infrastructure to allow all Michiganders the opportunity to access high-speed internet. The funding in the CMIC grant will increase access for families and better connect people, communities, and businesses across Michigan."
Internet service providers have invested heavily in infrastructure in urban areas — where the cost per customer is less — but have skipped over most of rural America where costs are higher per customer.
This is the third round of awards.
The first round of CMIC grant funds was announced in October 2020, with $11.9 million awarded to 10 projects. The second round of $1 million and four additional four projects were awarded in April 2021.
Overall, the total grant funds awarded so far will impact more than 18,000 locations in Michigan and generate annual economic benefits that could exceed $32 million.
All projects awarded funding have committed to providing digital literacy materials to residents while working with local communities to host events to promote e-learning as well as job and workforce training.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated Michigan’s often shoddy internet connections. However, the Wolverine State snagged a top 10 spot in the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) $20.4 billion funding to internet providers nationwide through The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund over the next 10 years to help fix the digital divide in rural America.
A full list of the CMIC grant awards can be accessed on the CMIC website, along with information about future grant awards.