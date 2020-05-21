(The Center Square) – A judge in Genesee County has approved a $31,000 settlement against United Auto Workers Local 708 and STAT Emergency Medical Services in a class action lawsuit filed by 263 plaintiffs and the National Right to Work Foundation (NRWF).
Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Celeste D. Bell approved the settlement on Thursday, which requires the UAW to pay $12,500 with the remaining balance of the $31,000, or $18,500, to be paid by STAT.
The settlement is in addition to $26,000 awarded plaintiffs in a case settled by the National Labor Review Board (NLRB) in April 2019. In that determination, it was concluded plaintiffs Skyler Korenick, Donald McCarty and 168 other emergency EMTs, paramedics, wheelchair drivers and dispatchers were entitled to refunds of union dues in violation of Michigan’s Right to Work law.
“Enforcing Right to Work laws in states like Michigan is a crucial part of the Foundation’s legal aid program, one that is necessary because union bosses repeatedly demonstrate that they will violate workers’ rights to force them to pay union dues,” NRWF President Mark Mix said in a statement. “In Michigan, union bosses have been repeatedly caught red-handed violating workers’ protections against requirements that they subsidize union activities.”
At issue was whether the UAW and STAT required STAT emergency workers to join the union and pay dues as a condition of employment. The NLRB determined in 2019 STAT and Local 708 deducted dues from workers’ paychecks with authorization.
According to the NRWF, STAT and UAW officials entered into a monopoly bargaining agreement on September 3, 2015, that contained a so-called “union security” agreement, which required STAT employees to join and fund the UAW or lose their jobs.
The UAW and STAT activities violated Michigan’s Right to Work law, which was enacted in 2013 by the Michigan Legislature and signed into law by then Gov. Rick Snyder.
Michigan’s Right to Work law, which protects workers from having to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment, had already been in effect for more than two years when Korenick, McCarty and their fellow plaintiffs brought their initial suit.
“These workers bravely challenged egregious attempts to satiate union bosses’ greed with a cut of their hard-earned paychecks,” Mix said in a statement at the time.
“Despite the many existing protections, including Michigan’s Right to Work law, Michigan union bosses will disrespect the rights of the workers they claim to ‘represent’ to keep Big Labor’s forced-dues coffers full,” Mix said.
“Independent-minded workers must keep fighting against coercion, and Foundation staff attorneys will continue to provide free legal assistance to any employee facing compulsory unionism’s abuses.”
The NRWF stated it has brought more than 120 cases for Michigan workers fighting compulsory unionization since the state adopted its RTW law.
STAT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.