(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan is pushing forward with its Future for Frontliners program, which aims to complete a goal to have 60 percent of residents gain a secondary degree or certificate by 2030.
Announced in April, the program is a last-dollar scholarship program for state residents without college degrees who worked in an essential industry at least half-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 and June 30.
Federal funds will fuel access to public community colleges for people to earn an associate's degree or a certificate and fund tuition-free GED and skills training for frontline workers who don’t currently hold those titles.
The associate's degree option requires a high school diploma or GED, and applicants can’t already have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
There’s no age limit for the program.
The application period runs from Sept. 9 through Dec. 31 for students to begin classes in 2021.
After applying, residents must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), be admitted into one of the 28 public colleges in Michigan, and enroll at least half-time in a Pell-eligible program.
The program is funded through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, part of the Coronavirus relief programs.
The funding amount for the two programs is $24 million, Avazeh Attari, Data & Policy Fellow for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity told The Center Square.
The money will be enough for fiscal year 2021 and should stretch into part of the next fiscal year, but the future of the program will require additional state or federal funds, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Senior Advisor for Michigan Prosperity Doug Ross said in a Tuesday webinar.
Ross said the state didn’t have many funds available for advertising the program but will depend on unions and corporations including DTE, Kroger, Target and Walmart to spread the word.
“By making this investment in the whole community, not simply the governor’s program, we’re hopeful of building broad enough support so that when it comes time to fund years two and three, that there’s a strong enough will to do it,” Ross said.