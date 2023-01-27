(The Center Square) – The Michigan House and Senate approved a $1.1 billion spending plan that gives $200 million to restore a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula and places $150 million into the business attraction program.
What started as a $146.3 million “book closing” supplemental bill was changed by lawmakers to increase spending to about $1.1 billion without committee hearings.
Extra added spending includes $150 million for affordable housing, $100 million for community revitalization, $75 million for small business zones, $75 million for blight elimination, $25 million to prevent water shutoffs, $25 million for an apprenticeship program, and $20 million for law enforcement training.
Also, $120 million would fund the food assistance program, and $3 million would fund the Michigan Independent Citizen's Redistricting Committee.
Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said the process was “rushed” and not transparent to taxpayers.
“Senate Bill 7 contained $148 million in spending last week,” Albert said on the floor. “Today, it is 7.5 times higher, at nearly $1.1 billion. It includes new commitments and other programs that the state should not expend without more careful examination at a minimum. And again, I’m hesitant to spend money at a time when we are facing an economic downturn. We should not take careless steps today that could potentially result in cutting services this year.”
Rep. Angela Witwer, D-Delta Twp., told the Detroit News that the business attraction funding aims to keep Michigan competitive – a goal of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
"We're competing across the United States to keep good jobs in Michigan," Witwer said. "It is something that we have to do."
The office of the bill's sponsor, Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, didn't respond to a request for comment.
The Strategic Outreach Attraction Reserve, recipient of much of the money, has mostly funded electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing facilities.
In December 2022, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a 15-year tax break worth $29.4 million to upgrade the Escanaba Mill to retain 1,240 jobs in the Upper Peninsula.
The bill aims to give $200 million to the same paper mill.
Annie Patnaude, Michigan director of Americans for Prosperity, criticized legislators for spending on economic development without transparency.
"Governor Whitmer has called for ongoing funding for the MEDC, which would then be able to fund projects without legislative involvement,” Patnaude said in a statement. “On the heels of last year's record-setting $76 billion budget that raised many questions and concerns, we urge the new Legislature to embrace a more transparent process. Keep the SOAR fund and process intact.”