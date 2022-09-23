(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week.
Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations
The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
House Bill 6354 aims to prohibit the NRC from requiring hunters to report harvested deer.
“I’ve been in staunch opposition to the NRC’s mandate since the moment I heard about it,” Rep. Andrew Fink, R-Adams Township, said in a statement. “It is not the role of unelected bureaucrats to impose rules and penalties on Michiganders, especially ones as unreasonable as this one. The state should do all it can to encourage participation in the sport, rather than creating more obstacles for our hunters.”
The bill advanced to the Senate.
Bill aims to help veterans transition into the civilian workforce.
Rep. David Martin, R-Davison, introduced HB 6400, which aims to waive occupational licensing fees for veterans and their dependents for five years after their military or uniformed service ends.
“My goal is to help the men and women who put everything on the line to serve our country transition back to civilian life,” Martin said in a statement. “This change will help welcome our hometown heroes back with open arms and create a more hospitable environment for military families who want to call Michigan home.”
Michigan law currently waives licensing fees for active-duty members of the armed forces or uniformed services and dependents of active members.
Senate Elections panel OKs two election bills
HB 6071 seeks to allow communities to use a privately owned building such as a banquet center or a recreation clubhouse for a polling location. The building couldn't be owned by a candidate for office or someone who runs a political action committee.
HB 6124 aims to establish a statewide training program to become credentialed poll challengers.
“By focusing on broadly supported, common-sense ideas, we can improve the way Michigan elections operate and help things run more smoothly in the future,” Bollin said in a statement. “Both of these solutions have received bipartisan support during the legislative process.”
Many schools and churches that previously served as polling locations no longer want to, and local clerks find it more challenging to secure enough polling places.
Currently, school buildings, fire stations, police stations, and other publicly owned buildings must be used as polling locations. If it is not possible or convenient to use a publicly owned building, a township or city may opt to use a building owned by a nonprofit entity.
Both measures now advance to the full Senate.