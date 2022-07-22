(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit that aimed to keep GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because of criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol.
Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan that sought to block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
Kelley was arrested and charged with four federal misdemeanor charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Judge Michael Gadola wrote that the plaintiff failed to show that he was entitled to the "extraordinary remedy" and said the court gave “no opinion” of whether Kelley engaged in "insurrection."
"As conceded by plaintiff, candidate Kelley has only been charged, and he has pleaded not guilty to those charges," Gadola wrote.
$12 minimum wage?
The state has appealed a court ruling that could raise Michigan’s hourly minimum wage to $12, up from $9.87, which was described by the Michigan Chamber of Commerce as “crippling.”
The appeal requests a ruling on its motion to stay by August 2, before the original judgment could be enforced on August 9.
Requested Investigation
This week, Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, announced a resolution asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate 11 Michigan Republican for attempting "to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election."
“These were crimes, plain and simple, committed by our public servants and in the halls of our own state Capitol,” Tate said in a statement. “Each of these Republican lawmakers knew what they were doing, working to overturn the free and fair presidential election, to keep the corrupt former president in power. Eleven sitting members of the House of Representatives conspired against democracy, the people of Michigan, and the peaceful transition of power that has upheld our republic and our way of life since the days of George Washington.”