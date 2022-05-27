(The Center Square) – Lawmakers passed a number of bills this week.
Here’s a recap:
1. The Senate approved House Bill (HB) 5190, which aims to require high schoolers to take a half-credit course in personal finance before they graduate high school.
The personal finance requirement could fulfill a half credit of the four-credit mathematics requirement, the two-credit language other than English requirement, or the one-credit visual, performing, or applied arts requirement.
The bill follows a poll from the National Endowment for Financial Education that showed 88% of American adults backed requiring personal finance instruction as a high school graduation requirement.
“Our public schools must provide a complete and comprehensive education to Michigan students – teaching the essentials young people will need to know when they graduate high school and move on to college or a career,” bill sponsor Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, said in a statement. “Personal finance is absolutely one of those essential subjects. Students should learn basics like budgeting and banking, along with skills for spending and saving their resources responsibly.”
The proposed change would first apply to students starting ninth grade in 2024. The bill moves to the House.
2. The Michigan Legislature approved a bill to provide $9.8 million for Oxford Community Schools for this fiscal year and the next to fund support services, such as psychologists, family/school liaisons, and security.
The plan aims to compensate lost funding for missed school days after a student shot and killed four people in November. The school shut down for 20 consecutive days.
The bill aims to declare legislative intent to not use summative assessment results for retention decisions or educator evaluations.
State Rep. John Reilly, R-Oakland Township, welcomed the funding.
“The despicable school attack shook the Oxford community, and, right now, local schools need more help to serve and support students, educators, and staff,” Reilly said in a statement. “New funding will enable Oxford schools to provide mental health resources, offer additional instruction, repair building damage, and increase security. These tools will help bring healing and keep education going.”
The bill moves to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.
3. The Michigan Senate passed several bills designed to alleviate drivers’ pain at the pump. If signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the bills would save Michigan drivers between 40 cents to 50 cents a gallon by temporarily eliminating the state’s 6% sales tax and 27-cent-per-gallon excise tax.
4. The Senate Committee on Economic and Small Business Development approved HBs 5983 and 5984, which aim to allow swim-up bars in Michigan.
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) President & CEO Justin Winslow welcomed the progress.
“Attracting visitors to Pure Michigan and providing flexibility for our hotel operators to offer unique experiences for guests has never been more important as the hospitality industry’s landscape continues to shift,” Winslow said in a statement. “This legislation does just that and we look forward to approval by the Michigan Senate and Governor Whitmer signing it into law before the summer recess.”