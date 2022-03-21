(The Center Square) – On the 2018 campaign trail, future Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised to improve the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for better transparency.
It may have taken four years, but the governor seems to be closer to fulfilling her campaign promise while at the same time announcing her run for re-election last week, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2022-3, which directs Michigan departments to accept credit card payments for any fees. For no apparent reason, the state has forced reporters to send checks to pay for documents requested under FOIA. The check process often often dragged out records requests for months and sometimes prevented the request from being answered at all.
“This executive directive furthers transparency and openness in state government, making it easier for any Michigander to access department records,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Effective immediately, all State of Michigan departments are required to begin modifying their systems to accept credit card payments for any fees associated with the production of records under FOIA. We will continue getting things done and ensure we make improvements whenever possible.”
Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment about what took her four years to simplify the FOIA process. Her office is still immune from FOIA.
In 2015, The Center for Public Integrity graded Michigan with an “F” in its transparency report card, an analysis that spanned more than just records requests.
Michigan is one of two states that don’t require financial disclosure reports from legislators. One legislative ethics package aims to change that in the shadow of the alleged scandals of former Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
House Bills 5921, 5922, 5923, 5924, 5925 aim to ease FOIA access for public records requests, including enacting the following new rules.
- Public bodies would have to post their FOIA coordinator's name publicly and contact information, accept electronic payments for documents requested and acknowledge that a record exists even if it is exempt from FOIA.
- If a FOIA request is denied, the plan would require a public body to state all reasons for denial at that time. It also clarifies that a public body cannot shield documents from FOIA by handing them over to legal counsel.