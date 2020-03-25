(The Center Square) – Although announced at the beginning of this month that the federal government had approved $14.5 million to assist Michigan’s preparation for the eventuality of the state’s current coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) revealed Wednesday the state’s government leaders have yet to apply for the funds.
The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that the Whitmer administration hasn’t filed a disaster declaration for the state.
"This is something that we are reviewing and looking into,” Whitmer spokesperson Tiffany Brown said.
U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, both Democrats, jointly announced on March 4 they had secured the funding for Michigan.
Since March 4, the anticipated coronavirus in Michigan became reality. As of Wednesday morning, nearly 2,300 confirmed cases have been reported and 43 people have died.
Whitmer has been outspoken in her criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus health emergency. She has stated repeatedly her disappointment that Michigan has not been declared a disaster by the president.
In a March 17 MSNBC interview, she said: “This has to be all hands on deck, cutting red tape, moving as quickly as we possibly can, and being aggressive and smart about our reaction.”
The governor continued: “And to hear the leader of the federal government tell us to work around the federal government because it’s too slow is just, it’s kind of mind-boggling to be honest,” she said. “We need the federal government to ramp up and we need to get this done,” she concluded.
The appropriations set aside for Michigan include the $14.5 million as well as $350 million for “hot spots funding, which Michigan municipalities may apply for in the event of an outbreak.
"It's unfortunate that Gov. Whitmer didn't know that going on cable news to blast the President won’t get the state any federal disaster resources if the governor doesn’t submit a request for the funds. This is state emergency management 101," Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, said in a press release.
"It's time for Gov. Whitmer to stop her partisan television appearances and start managing the coronavirus crisis response for the state to ensure all available resources are reaching the Michiganders who need them," Sachs said.
The Michigan GOP also responded.
"We now know the shameful fact that, while Governor Whitmer has been sniping at the president as a frequent guest on national television, she has refused to take advantage of all the resources the president is offering,” Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman on the group’s website, said.
Cox continued, “It’s time for the governor to put aside her partisanship and do what's right for the people of Michigan. Whitmer must seek FEMA assistance immediately.”