(The Center Square) – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal over $1.7 million in county funds, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.
A March 2021 corruption probe netted two county employees who used taxpayer money to make unauthorized purchases of 596 generators and other power equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, and backpack blowers, and then sold them for profit between January 16, 2019, and August 3, 2021.
Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to defrauding Wayne County of nearly $2 million in taxpayer funds. A federal grand jury indicted fellow Wayne County employee John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit for these crimes in October 2022.
Gibson and Gunn were arrested in May by FBI agents, Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Investigators, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office secured a search warrant that uncovered the embezzlement scheme.
Pursuant to the terms of his plea agreement, Gunn faces a sentencing guideline range of 57-71 months in prison. Sentencing has been set for May 31, 2023.
Gunn and Gibson solicited approved Wayne County vendors to purchase power equipment from local retailers on behalf of Wayne County. The vendors would then submit invoices to Wayne County. To conceal the scheme, Gunn instructed the vendors to falsify the invoices they submitted to the Roads Division and list items the vendors were authorized to sell to the county under their contracts rather than the generators and power equipment they were unlawfully acquiring at Gunn’s and Gibson’s request.
Roads Division employees would then approve and pay each vendor’s invoice with taxpayer funds. After these fraudulent purchases were verified and approved by Roads Division employees, Gibson took possession of the equipment, paid Gunn for the items, and resold the generators and other items for personal profit.
Worthy called the case “[O]ne of the worst types of betrayal of the public trust.”
Conspiracy to commit federal program theft carries a maximum sentence of up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. Federal program theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.
"The actions of this individual are nothing short of disgraceful,” Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said in a statement. “To brazenly steal from hardworking taxpayers and fraudulently line his own pockets while holding positions of public trust make these crimes all the more deplorable.”
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton P. Brown.