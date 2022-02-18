(The Center Square) – An investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, unveiled he awarded $300,000 in bonuses to certain staffers in 2019 and 2020.
The Detroit News first reported the story.
Although most House staffers got 3% annual bonuses, the News reported 25 Chatfield aides received 6% bonuses. Other staffers received $5,000 lump-sum bonuses.
Additionally, Chatfield’s candidate committee and various other Political Action Committees raised about $5.2 million over the course of six years. The News reported Chatfield spent nearly $900,000 from those funds to pay family, campaign staffers, and the various businesses they operated. For example, Lee paid his brothers Paul Chatfield and Aaron Chatfield who worked in the state Legislature until 2019.
From 2019 to 2020, the News reported Chatfield’s top staffers Rob Minard received bonuses totaling $27,158, while Anne Minard received another $21,596.
The two staffers also ran Victor Strategies, where Anne worked as external affairs director, earning $116,600 while Rob earned $164,300 in 2020.
The News calculated Chatfield's fund paid Victor Strategies $603,923 for various activities, including bookkeeping, consulting, sending out mailers, and creating digital advertisements.
The Minards’ home was raided this week by the Michigan State Police.
A 2015 study by The Center for Public Integrity ranked Michigan last in the nation for legislative accountability.
Michigan House Communications Director Gideon D’Assandro, however, noted in an email to The Center Square that data pertaining to Chatfield and other legislators "has always been available at request, just like salaries and just like other operational expenses and audit results. They will all continue to be available going forward.”
The latest revelations follow allegations the former House Speaker engaged in a physical relationship with a young woman both before and after she eventually became his sister-in-law. Rebekah Chatfield, now 26, alleges the sexual encounters commenced when the woman was only a 15-year-old minor, and ended in 2021.
Before entering politics, Lee taught high school near the church where his father served as a pastor, Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church. Chatfield became the youngest House Speaker in more than a century when elected at age 30. Chatfield was term-limited out after 2020, but records of his tenure have been preserved.