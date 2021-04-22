(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee voted 6-3 to subpoena former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.
Gordon had previously declined to appear before the committee, but a spokesman confirmed he would appear at next week’s committee meeting.
"Robert is proud of his work during this unprecedented time and grateful to have served the governor and the state of Michigan," Kenneth Baer, a spokesman for Gordon, said in a statement. "While Robert strongly believes that public officials should be able to receive confidential advice from their senior leaders, he will of course honor the subpoena and testify."
Gordon abruptly exited his position in January without explanation, shortly before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she was loosening the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. It was later revealed Gordon not only received a $155,506 buyout package, but had signed a confidentiality agreement with the governor as well.
The governor and former director announced they would waive the confidentiality agreement in March, but no new information has been released. Instead, Gordon issued a response to Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, on March 18, in which he wrote of his interactions with the governor. There were "robust conversations about policy issues where reasonable people could disagree and did," Gordon said.
He continued: "This was healthy: the stakes were life and death, and different people have different roles. Michigan was hit hard by COVID early, and initially had the third highest fatality rate in the nation. But different perspectives can produce strong outcomes."
The governor also granted severance packages and confidentiality agreements to former Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray and Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Jeff Mason. Gray received $85,872 in severance, while Mason received $128,500, or approximately 26 weeks of pay.
Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, a member of the Oversight Committee, voted in favor of issuing a subpoena to Gordon.
“Former Director Gordon took an oath to serve the people when he joined the administration and it was taxpayer money that went toward his separation agreement,” O’Malley said in a statement.
“Due to these factors, it is imperative that representatives of the people have the ability to gather more information with in-person questions. A subpoena provides us with this ability,” O’Malley said.