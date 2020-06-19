(The Center Square) – After weeks of assurances the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy was the most qualified and competent group to investigate the failure of the Edenville Dam and subsequent breaching of the Sanford Dam on May 19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed an independent panel to perform a forensic inquiry.
Whitmer announced May 27 she had appointed EGLE to conduct an investigation of the dam failures, which immediately drew negative reactions because the department had already been named in several lawsuits as partially liable for the disaster that displaced 11,000 residents and resulted in an estimated $200 million of property damage.
On June 10, EGLE revealed it was implementing a different strategy, which involved submitting a list of potential independent investigators subject to approval by Boyce Hydro Power LLC, the owner of the Edenville Dam and three other dams on the Tittabawassee River.
On June 18, EGLE revealed it had named a panel of six experts in hydrology, dam engineering, hydromechanics and water resource engineering. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also approved the appointees. Boyce Hydro will pick up the tab.
“With the knowledge and experience these professionals bring to the independent investigation I am confident that we will get a clear picture of what went wrong with the two dams and why,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a statement.
“Transparency is extremely important as this process moves forward and EGLE is ready to provide any information necessary to help get answers to this tragedy,” Clark said.
The team members are:
- John W. France, President, JWF Consulting, who will serve as team leader.
- Irfan A. Alvi, President and Chief Engineer, Alvi Associates.
- Henry T. Falvey, President, Henry T. Falvey & Associates.
- Steve Higinbotham, Hydraulic structures engineer consultant.
- Arthur C. Miller, Technical Advisor, AECOM.
- Jennifer Williams, Geotechnical engineer and consultant.
“The announcement of an independent panel to research the causes of the dam failures is a good sign,” Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, told The Center Square.
McBroom has been outspoken during recent hearings conducted by the Senate Energy and Technology and Environmental Quality Joint Committee during which he chastised EGLE and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for what he perceived as mishandling of oversight of the Edenville Dam.
Specifically, he questioned the DNR’s concerns over the snuffbox mussel, an issue that prompted the department to demand Boyce Hydro raise water levels above levels the company deemed safe.
“Concerns about aquatic life near dams serve too big of role in deciding which projects get grants from the state to repair or replace the aging dam infrastructure,” said McBroom, R-Vulcan. “I’m appalled that safety concerns have to go through the fisheries division at the Department of Natural Resources and get vetted by biology before public safety interests are weighed.”
“It’s absolutely critical an independent review and investigation be conducted rather than a government department that has been named in several lawsuits overseeing an inquiry that includes the same agency,” McBroom added.
According to EGLE, the final report from the newly named team may take up to 18 months to complete.