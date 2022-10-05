(The Center Square) – Prosecutors on Wednesday said they are "assessing" options after a judge dismissed felony charges against seven state officials over the Flint water crisis.
Eight years after the crisis became public, taxpayers have spent more than $53 million on trial costs.
The dismissal follows a June state Supreme Court ruling it was unconstitutional to use a one-man jury to indict people without a preliminary examination.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy defended her use of the one-man jury and said she's “still assessing” what to do next.
“We do not rush to judgment,” Worthy said, explaining that she would not reveal her next moves. “We do not make quick decisions. We thoroughly vet it among the team.”
Worthy said she initially agreed to take on the case because “the injustices were massive… A city was poisoned.” Her team used the one-man jury, which is reserved for when “lives were on the line.”
The order dropped charges against members of former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, including Nick Lyon, former state health director; Eden Wells, former state medical executive; Richard Baird and Jarrod Agent; as well as former Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Early; and former state Health Department employee Nancy Peeler.
The state also brought misdemeanor charges against Snyder and former Flint Public Works director Howard Croft, which aren’t affected by the decision since a separate court handles them.
The Michigan Supreme Court opinion called using the one-man jury a “shortcut,” which Worthy said wasn’t accurate. Worthy said they analyzed millions of documents, seized more than 600 electronic devices, and worked overtime on the case.
“In fact, we worked around the clock and went to court often, including on weekends for over a year, when virtually every other court in the state was closed,” Worthy said.
She said her legal team has a combined 150 years of experience.
The ruling is another setback for the state in the Flint water trial. In September, a judge denied Attorney General Dana Nessel’s appeal of a decision that she must use a taint team to separate legal documents, which her office said could augment the total trial taxpayer cost to $90 million.
During the news conference, the prosecuting team said that they would be complying with “any court orders that are required of us as we go forward.”
Worthy said that prosecutors will continue to fight for justice for the people of Flint.
“We’re going to hang in there,” Worthy said. “We’re going to continue to fight for you.”