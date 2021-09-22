(The Center Square) – Once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the $70 billion 2022 budget passed Tuesday by the Legislature, the city of Flint will be lined up to receive $2 million for several community-based programs.
Aside from the money the city and Genesee County will receive for roads, child care and job training, the additional $2 million will be appropriated as follows:
- Berston Field House: $1 million for renovations which will include an early childhood playground, an elementary school playground, three basketball courts, a softball diamond, a football and soccer field, outdoor amphitheater, restrooms, community outdoor space and more.
According to a news release from Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, Berston Field House was founded in 1923, and has been an anchor institution on the north side of Flint, providing recreational, educational, and civic engagement opportunities to youth and adults.
- Flint Library: $250,000 for renovations to its 60-year-old building including all-new heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical, elevators and more.
Ananich’s news release notes Flint Public Library is the only building in the Flint Cultural Center that’s owned by the people of Flint through its district library and provides literacy, job training, and computer skills programs.
- Flint Social Club: $375,000.
Ananich states the funding will continue to provide FSC participants with comprehensive training, mentoring services, business development skills, and connection to capital to scale their food businesses.
- Flint United Basketball: $100,000 for collaboration with the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village to support their core programs of academics, arts, and athletics.
FUB, Ananich said, provides an affordable and quality family entertainment experience, and also offers support and encouragement to the local community through engagement in school, youth camps, clinics, and nonprofit organizations.
- North Flint Food Market: $460,000 for the new food co-op grocery store which will bring fresh, affordable groceries to families who have lived in the area that’s long been considered a food desert.
- Blight removal: $1 million for the blight removal in Flint. Cleaning up vacant buildings and abandoned property improves the community’s safety and environment.
“These investments are going toward some of the best programs Flint has to offer,” Ananich said in a statement. “The funds are going help end a long-known food desert, increase literacy, bolster local sports programs and more. While you can’t budget away all your woes, you can certainly use it for good to reinforce the positive movement our community is making.”
The new state budget year begins Oct. 1. The Legislature continues to work on a supplemental budget bill for the current fiscal year. After Senate Bill 82 receives a vote in the House of Representatives, it will head to Whitmer’s desk for her signature.
“After everything our city has been through, it’s incredibly gratifying to make sure some of the organizations that have kept our community together get funding that they absolutely deserve,” Ananich said. “Flint still has a long road ahead. There are major issues we have yet to tackle, with violent crime being at the top of that list. This investment in Flint is a signal that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are committed to the well-being of our city and its people.”