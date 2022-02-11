(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pitched a $74.1 billion budget that would increase state spending by $4.1 billion over the prior year and target five categories.
Increasing budget spending by billions adds up over time. In 13 years, the state’s budget has grown by $26.1 billion.
1. Workforce Development
- $1.5 billion for teacher retention via bonuses
- $500m in Hero Pay for front-line workers.
- $55 million for the Reconnect Program
- $40 million for the Going Pro program
- $30 million general fund money plus $20 million previously requested for law enforcement and first responder support
- $20 million for talent retention
- $15 million to prep young people for careers
- $15 million to remove employment barriers
- $11 million for homeownership and workforce development
- $10 million for the Pre-Apprenticeship Program, $10m
- $10 million to market public sector employment in critical jobs like nurses, teachers, police, and firefighters for the MI Local Heroes Marketing campaign
- $5 million for the Job Court prosecutorial diversion program
2. $361 million spending to boost mental health access
The plan aims to boost mental health access – a bipartisan goal with Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake – spending $361 million. That includes $150 million to expand the Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students (TRAILS) program to assist teachers and school leaders help students manage mental health and relationships. Funding is for three years.
- $25 million for universal mental health screening.
- $120 million for school-based mental health professionals, allowing up to 425 staff over three years.
- $50 million ongoing funding to strengthen school-based mental & physical health.
- $11 million to expand school-based health clinics, opening 40 new ones to serve 20,000 more kids ages 5 years to 21 years.
- $5 million to expand specialized services for children with severe mental health needs.
3. $6 billion of infrastructure spending to fix the damn roads
- $578 million for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would fund roads, bridges, airports, local and intercity transit, and rail programs. That includes:
- $377.8m is new funding for road and bridge construction:
- $283.4 million for state roads and bridges.
- $94.4 million for local roads and bridges.
- $111 million state restricted funding for roads and bridges.
- $150 million for economically critical road improvement projects.
- $66 million for pump station backup generators to reduce flooding in all 164 state-owned pumping stations.
- $60 million for rail grade separation of commercial and passenger vehicles.
- $5 million for an infrastructure office to control federal resources.
- $3.9 million for Michigan Automated Weather Observation System to replace 32 automated weather observation stations, some of which are 30 years old.
- $500 million for water infrastructure improvements to support lead service line replacements.
- $250 million for broadband capital projects.
4. Economic Development.
General Motors announced a $6.5 billion EV investment, with taxpayers pitching in $824 million. Whitmer pitched spending an additional $500 million on the Strategic Outreach and Reserve Fund (SOAR) for economic development projects.
Whitmer wants $230 million to build "transformational education infrastructure" by promoting collaboration between Michigan colleges, medical and electric vehicle companies, $40 million to communities hit hard from the departure or disinvestment of large-scale employers, and $85.8 million for innovative workforce development programs.
The governor also wants $200 million for regional empowerment programs, $200 million for a startup initiative, and $25 million for the Mobility Futures Initiative.
5. $18.4 billion of education spending
The budget aims to deliver the highest ever per-student funding – $9,135 for every kid in every district to improve their classroom experience.
- A $2,000 bonus for every school employee – teachers, aides, para pros, custodians, administration, bus drivers, cafeteria workers – this fall and another $2,000 bonus for staff returning to their district in 2023.
- $11,000 in total bonuses for teachers and certified school staff.
- $1 billion for school construction and renovations.
- Open 40 school-based health clinics to serve 20,000 students.