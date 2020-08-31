(The Center Square) – Whether it’s packing bars, tailgating before Spartan games, or grabbing food before class, East Lansing’s economy depends on large numbers of college students.
Classes at Michigan State University (MSU) start Wednesday, but fewer than 2,000 students are living in residence halls, with another 1,200 students living in on-campus apartments.
MSU typically has about 14,500 students living in residence halls, MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said, but the university transitioned undergraduate courses to remote learning to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Parking ticket revenue collected in 2019 was $1.087 million, including court costs added to parking fines, according to documents The Center Square obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.
Parking ticket revenue will likely drop in 2020 since more than half of students left campus in March.
Fewer students also will likely hurt businesses that thrive on heavy foot traffic.
“Right now, we’ve got a lot of foot traffic,” Kim Campbell, Jonna’s 2 Go employee, said Monday.
“I’m hoping it continues to stay steady,” Campbell said. “I don’t expect it to be as busy as it’s been, but I just hope that it stays steady.”
Students typically flock to stores to buy kegs and other tailgate materials, but those sales will likely slow since the Big 10 season was canceled.
A 2007 study from the Anderson Economic Group estimated the economic impact of Big 10 football games in Michigan is more than $177 million, attracting more than 1.37 million visitors per season.
There’s also a limit on outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people in East Lansing, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders cap indoor limits at 10 people, with many exceptions.
Willful violations of either order are punishable by a misdemeanor, with the former carrying a penalty up to six months imprisonment and/or up to a $200 fine.
Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council, said the COVID-19 pandemic affects activities that don't usually drop off in past recessions, such as parking revenue.
“The real effect from the pandemic on campuses that are going virtual like MSU is affecting the local economy – the bookstores, the coffee shops, and everything that surrounds the campus because of the concentration of people,” Lupher said.
“So if those businesses are endangered by the lack of business and aren’t able to stay open, there’s the longer-term effect – and that’s an unknown at this point.”
Lupher said the pandemic provided the potential for long-term consequences since it's unclear how long college students will stay off campus, and social distancing rules will be enacted.
“For the most part, the change in the economy will affect state finances far more than the local government finances, I think – less sales tax revenue, less people working, less income taxes.”
Elijah Whitman, a manager of Blue Owl Coffee in East Lansing, said business has picked back up within the past few weeks.
“I would say it’s not to the levels that it would be in the fall should it be full-swing, but we’re definitely returning to pre-COVID levels, somewhat on certain days,” Whitman said.
Whitman said most business is to-go orders since the store is operating at half-capacity, but he estimates the store will be OK with online classes since students will still want to leave their residence to study.
“We’re going to survive, at least, so that’s good,” Whitman said of the store’s second year in business.