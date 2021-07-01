(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) with state and local officials to determine damage costs caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in Wayne County last weekend.
FEMA approved a request for the PDA from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“This assessment is necessary to confirm the reported damage caused by last weekend's historic flooding and is a critical step in seeking federal aid,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We are exploring all options and pursuing every possible solution to help Michiganders in Wayne County get the resources they need to recover from the damage caused by this devastating flood.”
The PDA teams will be comprised of FEMA, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, local governments, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
PDA teams are expected to begin gathering information as early as next week. They will spend several days collecting estimated response and recovery costs of damaged buildings, displaced individuals, and threats to health and safety.
After the PDA, FEMA could compensate or reimburse Michigan for damage costs.