(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) on Friday approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s (UIA) application for an additional $300 per week payment to unemployed Michiganders.
“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.
“We need the president, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”
Whitmer applied for the funding on Tuesday.
The UIA estimates the program will give 910,000 Michiganders at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.
Congress failed to reach a deal to extend the $600 per week pandemic after its July 31 expiration, but President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month extending a form of the program partly funded from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.
Trump's directive requires states to contribute $100 of the $400 weekly assistance, but that would have cost Michigan $90 million to $100 million a week, Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told Bridge.
The state is broke, with a looming $3 billion deficit for fiscal year 2021.
Instead, Michigan will use its existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by the UIA to count as 25 percent matching funds required for participation, which is allowed under the program’s rules.
Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to Aug 1.
“This additional $300 a week will provide some much-needed support to those who are still struggling to make ends meet during this time of extreme need,” UIA Director Steve Gray said in a statement. “Our goal now is to work as quickly as possible to implement this new program to get people the benefits they need.”
According to Whitmer's office, claimants do not have to take any action to receive the additional benefit.
Eligible claimants will automatically get additional benefits if they receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefit payments.