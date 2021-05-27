(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced more than $5.6 million in Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration program grants to help seven states.
The program allows states to pursue projects using innovative practices in Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Utah.
“We need to build our economy back better than ever before,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These grants support innovative and cost effective new approaches to delivering safe, high quality transportation projects for the American people.”
FHWA has awarded more than $86.9 million for 117 grants to help federal, state, local, and tribal government agencies speed their use of innovative traffic, safety and construction practices since launched in 2014.
“Cash-strapped states are working to deliver essential services and we’re here to help,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in a statement. “With the help of these grants, states can more easily deliver cutting-edge roads, bridges, highways, streets and sidewalks at less cost and in less time while improving mobility and safety for all road users.”
The AID Demonstration Program builds on FHWA’s efforts to collaborate with state, local and tribal governments, as well as federal land management agencies, to accelerate the use of innovations and reduce project delivery times.
Michigan will receive $977,398 for MDOT to bundle bridge projects on local agency routes.
The FHWA supports bundling, a delivery method that covers several projects under one contract, and includes streamlined coordination and permitting, increased economies of scale, and improved bridge conditions on local routes.