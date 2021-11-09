(The Center Square) – The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded Michigan a grant of $10.3 million as part of the EDA's $314 million in American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation funding.
Some of that money will fund the controversial “Pure Michigan” campaign.
“Critical funding like this grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will help us continue to grow and evolve our successful Pure Michigan campaign to reflect today’s travel realities," Whitmer said in a statement. "The funding will help us take a proactive approach to create a more diverse and inclusive industry by providing an entry path toward a career in travel and hospitality and encouraging and supporting efforts to create a more accessible travel environment across the state.”
James Hohman, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s fiscal policy director, however, disagrees with taxpayer dollars funding the program.
“There is no reason for the federal taxpayer to fund a campaign designed to benefit the private business owners who provide services to vacationers,” Hohman told The Center Square. “There’s no reason for the state taxpayer to do it, either. They can pay for their own advertising campaign.”
In 2006, Michigan first doled out money on Pure Michigan advertisements featuring voiceover narration from Michigan native Tim Allen. Over the next 10 years, taxpayers spent $261 million on state advertisements, which produced an unclear return on investment. So the quasi-governmental Michigan Economic Development Corporation hired Canada-based Longwoods International on a no-bid process to analyze the program.
Longwoods’ analysis of the 2013 campaign found a return on investment (ROI) of $6.66 on every dollar spent. An analysis of the 2014 campaign found an ROI of $6.87. The group’s 2015 analysis claims that for every $1 invested in out-of-state advertising, the state collects $7.67.
Longwoods says the ROI for Pure Michigan spending has increased for nine consecutive years from $2.11 in 2006 to $7.67 in 2015, a 264% increase, MCPP says.
But Hohman is skeptical.
“You can’t trust an analysis where they don’t share their assumptions,” Hohman said.
“This is a program made to directly benefit the handful of people directly engaged in tourism industries,” he said. “If it’s valuable to them, they should fund it and leave taxpayers out of it,” Hohman said in a phone interview.
In 2016, an MCPP report attempted to verify the state’s claims. Researchers Michael J. Hicks and Michael D. LaFaive harnessed data from 48 states over 39 years and found that for every dollar taxpayers spend on tourism promotion, they lose 98 cents and create only 2 cents of value for their state’s hotel industry.
MCPP’s research found that every $1 million increase in Michigan tourism promotion only generated an additional $20,000 for the state's hotel industry.
The highest gasoline prices in years will also likely discourage travel in Michigan.