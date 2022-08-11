(The Center Square) – The federal government gave $25 million to rebuild nearly two miles of Michigan Ave. in Wayne County. The project will create a shared use corridor to include new transit, autonomous vehicle lanes, and restore roadway design.
The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor will receive the $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the funding for the project.
“This investment will make Michigan Avenue through Corktown more accessible, facilitating ongoing residential and commercial development in the area,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Getting this done will create and support good-paying construction and auto-related jobs and ensure that Michigan continues leading the future of mobility. Our leadership in this space continues to grow, building on our legendary Motor City roots.”
The DMIC’s estimated engineering, construction, and contingency cost are $50 million.
About $42.7 million will fund the state’s portion of Michigan Avenue, and $7.3 million going toward the city’s portion within the project limits. MDOT will pay $22.7 million, or 45% of the total project costs.
Whitmer touted several nearby projects subsidized by millions of taxpayer dollars, including a one-mile stretch of road in Detroit meant to charge electric vehicles while driving by 2023, costing taxpayers $1.9 million.
“Not far from this new, high-tech corridor, Ford and Google are turning the historic Michigan Central Station into a hub for advanced mobility entrepreneurs, a new wireless charging road for electric vehicles is being built, and all around Lake Michigan, we are installing electric vehicle chargers, to create the best clean energy road trip in America,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is on the move, and every region of our state is creating good-paying jobs and building the future of mobility.
Other expensive tech projects in the Metro Detroit area include $130 million for an electric vehicle center operated by the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor and $100 million for the Detroit Center for Innovation in downtown Detroit.
“The DMIC will provide a more safe, accessible, and environmentally sustainable corridor for travel,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a statement. “Improving pedestrian space and crossings, raising protected bike lanes to sidewalk level, and providing dedicated transit and connected vehicle lanes will simultaneously enhance comfort and safety for non-motorized users while providing an infrastructure platform for the next generation of electric and connected mobility.”
Public meetings were held in 2020-21 to consider the project’s environmental, historical, cultural, and feasibility issues.
The project limits extend from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) in downtown’s Campus Martius Plaza to the I-96 overpass on the western edge of the Corktown neighborhood.