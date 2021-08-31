(The Center Square) – A federal judge Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order, halting Western Michigan University’s (WMU) vaccine mandate a day after four soccer stars sued, saying the mandate violated their religious beliefs.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney's ordered a 14-day pause on the university's athlete vaccine mandate. WMU would have forced the athletes to be vaccinated by August 31 or be kicked off the team. According to Maloney's order, WMU cannot prevent the players from participating in team activities because they are unvaccinated.
Maloney wrote: “WMU’s vaccination requirement for student athletes is not justified by a compelling interest and is not narrowly tailored.”
WMU hasn’t responded to a request for comment. The students requested religious accommodations, which WMU denied.
"When law forces an individual to choose between following her religious beliefs or forfeiting benefits, the law places a substantial burden on the individual's free exercise of religion," Maloney wrote.
The student-athletes allege WMU denied First Amendment rights of expression, violating Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and federal law to be free from religious discrimination.
WMU required regular testing for unvaccinated students but required the athletes to be vaccinated, saying they have a “compelling interest in taking action to avoid the significant risk posed to the intercollegiate athletic programs of a Covid-19 outbreak due to unvaccinated participants and prohibiting unvaccinated members of the teams from engaging in practices and competition is the only effective manner of accomplishing this compelling interest.”
Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Korhorn, and Morgan Otteson, two of whom are team captains, sued WMU claiming religious discrimination.
The court scheduled a hearing concerning a preliminary injunction at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021, at 174 Federal Building, 410 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan. The original scheduled date was Sept. 10, which was amended, according to The Great Lakes Justice Center.
Attorneys from GLJC are representing the students. GLJC Senior Counsel David A. Kallman welcomed the ruling.
“Our clients are grateful that the Court has recognized they have a strong case for a religious exemption from this vaccine requirement,” Kallman said in a statement. “Our clients are thrilled that they can continue to be part of their soccer team, be with their teammates, and compete for WMU at the highest level in a safe manner.”
The temporary restraining order takes effect at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021, and will expire 14 days later.