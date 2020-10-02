(The Center Square) – A federal judge has rejected unions’ request for a preliminary injunction to halt new Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC) rules changing union fee deductions.
Unions sued in September, arguing the rule “substantially impairs ... collective bargaining agreements … without any legitimate public purpose.”
The new rule requires Michigan state agencies to annually obtain state employees' consent before deducting any union dues.
U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh denied the request for an injunction.
“If the state may completely prohibit payroll deductions for union dues without running afoul of the First Amendment, it follows that a yearly reauthorization requirement for payroll deductions also does not implicate the First Amendment,” he wrote. “[T]he State is not constitutionally obligated to provide payroll deductions at all.”
Steeh noted that, as of the hearing, 82% of members had renewed authorizations, and the commission plans to send additional reminders to employees.
Union members can renew authorizations online or by phone, a process that takes under a minute online, the ruling stated.
Unions argued the rules complicated renewing union membership, saying the change gave unions 11 weeks to explain the reauthorization process to over 20,000 employees before the dues deductions expire on Oct. 4, unless previously reauthorized.
Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the state can’t deduct "agency" fees from workers’ paychecks.
The unions include the United Auto Workers (UAW), AFL-CIO, the Service Employees International Union, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and Mackinac Center Legal Foundation filed an amicus brief cited by the ruling, which argued the new rule protected employee freedom of choice under the 2018 Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court ruling.
“In short, Janus requires clear and compelling evidence employees waived their First Amendment rights before a state can take monies from their wages for a union,” the amicus brief states.
National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation President Mark Mix applauded the ruling.
“The District Court was absolutely right in rejecting union officials’ attempt to block the Civil Service Commission’s commonsense rule to ensure the state is not deducting union dues from public employees in violation of their First Amendment rights,” Mix said in a statement.
“As pointed out in our amicus brief to the court, not only are the union lawyers’ arguments wrong on the merits of the issue, but a recent Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision specifically forecloses their ability to even bring this lawsuit.”
Last month, an auto employee filed federal unfair labor charges alleging the UAW deducted dues after she requested to opt-out.