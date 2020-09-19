Michigan residents have started receiving extra weekly unemployment benefits of $300 as a result of an authorization by President Trump, according to a state-by-state tally published by the Forbes website.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has indicated that it will provide six weeks worth of benefits after talks involving congressional representatives to provide more coronavirus relief broke down.
The application for the unemployed residents’ benefits in Michigan was approved on Aug. 21. The actual benefits started to be sent out the week of Sept. 7, Forbes reported.
The process to provide claimants with additional jobless benefits has caused uncertainties among the unemployed, according to Forbes. Driving some of the uncertainties is the need for some states to upgrade their computer systems so they can handle the added benefits, the website said.
---
Status of Each State’s Enhanced Jobless Benefits
|State
|FEMA Status
|Amount
|When Do Payments Begin?
|Alabama
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$300
|Already started
|Alaska
|Approved on Aug. 23
|$300
|Late October
|Arizona
|Approved on Aug. 15
|$300
|Already started
|Arkansas
|Approved on Aug. 25
|$300
|"Weeks away"
|California
|Approved on Aug. 22
|$300
|Sept. 7
|Colorado
|Approved on Aug. 16
|$300
|Sept. 18
|Connecticut
|Approved on Aug. 24
|$300
|Mid-September
|Delaware
|Approved on Sept. 2
|$300
|Week of Sept. 14
|District of Columbia
|Approved on Sept. 8
|$300
|TBD
|Florida
|Approved on Aug. 29
|$300
|Sept. 11
|Georgia
|Approved on Aug. 23
|$300
|Mid-September
|Hawaii
|Approved on Aug. 29
|$300
|TBD
|Idaho
|Approved on Aug. 19
|$300
|Already started
|Illinois
|Approved on Sept. 1
|$300
|TBD
|Indiana
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$300
|Mid- to late September
|Iowa
|Approved on Aug. 15
|$300
|Already started
|Kansas
|Approved on Sept. 7
|$400
|Late September at the earliest
|Kentucky
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$400
|Early September
|Louisiana
|Approved on Aug. 15
|$300
|Already started
|Maine
|Approved on Aug. 25
|$300
|Mid- to late September
|Maryland
|Approved on Aug. 20
|$300
|Sept. 11
|Massachusetts
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$300
|Already started
|Michigan
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$300
|Week of Sept. 7
|Minnesota
|Approved on Aug. 29
|$300
|Already started
|Mississippi
|Approved on Aug. 22
|$300
|Mid- to late September
|Missouri
|Approved on Aug. 16
|$300
|Already started
|Montana
|Approved on Aug. 18
|$400
|Already started
|Nebraska
|Approved on Sept. 9
|TBA
|Mid- to late September, at the earliest
|Nevada
|Pending
|$300
|TBD
|New Hampshire
|Approved on Aug. 24
|$300
|Sept. 10
|New Jersey
|Approved on Sept. 4
|$300
|October
|New Mexico
|Approved on Aug. 15
|$300
|Second week of September
|New York
|Approved on Aug. 24
|$300
|Week of Sept. 13
|North Carolina
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$300
|Already started
|North Dakota
|Approved on Aug. 31
|$300
|Mid-September
|Ohio
|Approved on Aug. 26
|$300
|Mid- to late September
|Oklahoma
|Approved on Aug. 18
|$300
|Mid- to late September
|Oregon
|Approved on Aug. 28
|$300
|TBD
|Pennsylvania
|Approved on Aug. 24
|$300
|Sept. 12
|Rhode Island
|Approved on Aug. 22
|$300
|Sept. 12
|South Carolina
|Approved on Sept. 1
|$300
|Mid- to late September
|South Dakota
|Will not apply
|--
|--
|Tennessee
|Approved on Aug. 22
|$300
|Already started
|Texas
|Approved on Aug. 21
|$300
|Already started
|Utah
|Approved on Aug. 16
|$300
|Mid-September
|Vermont
|Approved on Aug. 22
|$400
|Mid-September
|Virginia
|Approved on Aug. 26
|$300
|Sept. 30
|Washington
|Approved on Aug. 24
|$300
|Week of Sept. 21
|West Virginia
|Approved on Aug. 27
|$400
|Week of Sept. 14
|Wisconsin
|Approved on Sept. 1
|$300
|November
|Wyoming
|Approved on Aug. 28
|$300
|TBD
Source: Forbes.com