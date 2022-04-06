(The Center Square) – How are Michigan’s roads funded, and is it enough to "fix the damn" things?
James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy, said Michigan is close to fixing the roads at about the same rate as they fall apart.
“The state has the capability of fixing roads together faster than they fall apart with their current resources,” Hohman said in a phone interview with The Center Square. “They just need to make it a priority, and the governor has refused to do that.”
For example, in 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed $375 million in road funding because it flowed from general fund money instead of a tax hike.
Only last month did Whitmer and the GOP agree to spend $316 million on road and bridge repair – or 6.6% of the $4.8 billion spending plan.
“Lawmakers certainly have enough resources at their disposal to do this without having to raise taxes,” Hohman said.
Whitmer failed in her push for a 45-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase, which the governor claimed would raise an estimated $2.5 billion. Hohman noted state revenues have grown much more than $2.5 billion during Whitmer’s term.
“And yet, there’s been the same amount of road funding,” Hohman said. “It’s everything else that’s a priority for the governor rather than roads.”
Hohman said trunkline roads represent about 10% of lane miles but carry over half of traffic, including around 70% of truck traffic. Local government owns all other roads, split between counties, cities, and villages.
Hohman said the state should pace road repair instead of rushing construction.
“The goal should not be to fix all of the roads tomorrow,” Hohman said. “That would be a huge waste of money because we just don’t have the capabilities of doing that right now. It is important to generate the resources necessary to fix roads faster than they fall apart, and we’re close to that.”
So how are roads funded? Section 10 of Act 51 established the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF) and directs revenue distribution.
The state’s 27.3 cents-per-gallon fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees go to the MTF, where it’s disbursed to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), local governments that maintain roads, and the Comprehensive Transportation Fund to 81 local public transit systems.
A federal 18.4-cents-per gallon federal gas tax and 24.3-cents-per-gallon diesel tax go to a national highway fund that matches some eligible state and local road projects.
A 6% sales gas tax flows to the general fund, which likely won’t fix potholes.
The Act 51 formula divides the money thusly:
- 39.1% to the State Trunkline Fund (STF) and MDOT.
- 39.1% to 83 county road commissions.
- 21.8% to 533 cities and villages to preserve street systems.
Other funding sources include general fund spending, property taxes, bonds, income tax, and toll roads.
Michigan is fixing some roads, but the state has 120,256 miles of paved roadway. The 2020 statewide average cost to repair per lane per mile of road is $2,398.
Next week, construction will start to repair seven miles of I-196 in Ottawa from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville, which sees about 50,000 cars per day.
“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like this in Ottawa County will ensure I-196 is smooth and safe for years to come,” Whitmer said in a statement.”
“Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer plans to bond for over $3.5 billion to finance fixing trunkline roads, destroyed by Michigan weather, heavy traffic, and salt.
Justin Gasaway, a landscaper from Plymouth, hit a pothole near the I-275 North ramp by the St. Joes Sports Dome at nearly midnight in March, which slashed his tire. He spent the next hour or so on the side of the road.
In the last month and a half, he and his fiancé have lost three tires from rough roads that cost hundreds of dollars of unexpected bills.
“Honestly, It’s [screwing] people like me,” Gasaway told The Center Square in a phone interview. “I’m not poor, but I’m definitely not well-off in any way.”