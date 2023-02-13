(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alerted Michiganders late last week about phishing text messages that claim their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards are locked.
Responding to the messages “may allow scammers to access … the card’s funds,” Nessel’s office said.
The scam means that criminals can deplete EBT card balances, according to Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, which provides fraud prevention tools to 26 state unemployment programs and the 50 top U.S. banks.
“It isn’t a Michigan problem,” Talcove said in a phone interview with The Center Square. “It isn’t a Florida problem. It is a problem in the United States.”
Criminals place credit card skimmers, devices that attach to card readers, at retailers, convenience stores, and more that can deplete card balances without the card owner knowing until they check their balance.
The alert came two days after an Los Angeles Times article reported that Los Angeles County officials revealed more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022.
The outlet said that’s more than 20 times the amount stolen a year before. Stolen benefits in January 2023 totaled more than $2.9 million.
EBT cards provide government food assistance, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps. The consumer alert recommended users refrain from sharing EBT PINs with anyone outside their respective households, check EBT accounts regularly for unauthorized charges; and change PIN numbers occasionally or if it's suspected the card has been compromised.
Talcove said the recommendations don’t go far enough to protect people because criminals have tools to capture EBT PINs. The security expert recommended changing PINs after each use, only shopping at large retailers, and reporting unsolicited phishing messages to MDHHS immediately.
Talcove said scammers have targeted the government food stamp programs since the fourth quarter of 2022, which he's monitored via dark web tools. He said government agencies can buy the same tools which would cost about $15,000 annually.
“In December there were over 20,000 [EBT fraud] filings across the county,” Talcove said of a sample of state government records. “Five years ago, there were hardly any.”
He recommended Michigan either buy fraud tools or team up with its universities to examine the problem.
“However, until the [United States Department of Agriculture] puts in place some basic security similar to the unemployment insurance program, including identify verification, chip-enabled cards, and tools that allow for analytics to quickly root out fraudsters, nothing will get better,” Talcove said.
MDHHS spokesman Bob Wheaton said the alert was issued after multiple people reported receiving phishing texts.
"We don’t have any confirmed cases as of yet of anyone having their benefits stolen," Wheaton said in an email to The Center Square. "We always advise our clients not to provide their PIN to anyone."
Talcove recommended the state boost its call center resources and buy fraud detection tools because once fraudsters get access to the money, it’s not cost-effective to recoup the money.
“Recovery doesn’t work,” Talcove said. “For every $4 you spend, you only get back $1. Secondly, states don't have the capability to fight international and transnational criminals. The investigations take years.”
Talcove recommended that states enact similar protections as financial institutions, which he says would stop a majority of the crime.
“There seems to be this narrative in Michigan and other states that you can’t have program integrity and get people benefits that need them in a timely manner,” Talcove said. “That couldn’t be further from the truth.”