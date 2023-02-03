(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge on Friday ordered a former Grand Rapids police officer to stand trial on March 13 for fatally shooting a Black driver in the back of the head during a traffic stop.
Circuit Judge Christina Elmore refused to throw out the second-degree murder charges leveled against Christopher Schurr for shooting Patrick Lyoya during an April 4 traffic stop.
Schurr’s lawyers said that the officer acted in self-defense when Lyoya didn’t comply with the traffic stop. Elmore disagreed.
Video from multiple angles showed the confrontation. After a short foot chase and a physical struggle, Lyoya was pinned face-down on the ground when Schurr fired a single bullet into the back of Lyoya’s head.
Previously, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker provided enough evidence to a judge to conclude that Schurr didn’t reasonably fear for his life before shooting Lyoya.
Lyoya’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and Schurr.