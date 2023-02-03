Christopher Schurr

Ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, center, will face trial for second-degree murder in the fatal shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya last April. On Friday, Feb. 3, Schurr was ordered to stand trial. 

 Photo: Cory Morse/AP Photo

(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge on Friday ordered a former Grand Rapids police officer to stand trial on March 13 for fatally shooting a Black driver in the back of the head during a traffic stop.

Circuit Judge Christina Elmore refused to throw out the second-degree murder charges leveled against Christopher Schurr for shooting Patrick Lyoya during an April 4 traffic stop.

Schurr’s lawyers said that the officer acted in self-defense when Lyoya didn’t comply with the traffic stop. Elmore disagreed. 

Video from multiple angles showed the confrontation. After a short foot chase and a physical struggle, Lyoya was pinned face-down on the ground when Schurr fired a single bullet into the back of Lyoya’s head.

Previously, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker provided enough evidence to a judge to conclude that Schurr didn’t reasonably fear for his life before shooting Lyoya.

Lyoya’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and Schurr.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Scott McClallen is a staff writer covering Michigan and Minnesota for The Center Square. A graduate of Hillsdale College, his work has appeared on Forbes.com and FEE.org. Previously, he worked as a financial analyst at Pepsi.