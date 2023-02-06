(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents.
Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids.
Enbridge, the Canadian company that owns and operates Line 5, and Michigan Public Service Commission Public Utilities Engineer Specialist Travis Warner, however, disagree with O’Mara and Kuprewicz’ assessments.
Warner also testified on Friday, saying Enbridge’s response to concerns raised by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July 2022 “has reinforced staff’s position that the replacement project is a significant improvement over the existing dual pipelines.”
He continued, saying "the project is designed and routed in a reasonable manner," and that it "meets or exceeds current safety and engineering standards." He concluded: "Based on the preliminary design and construction plans, there are no concerns with the safety of the replacement segment of pipeline."
The tunnel project, approved during Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration, would replace the current dual pipelines that have traversed the floor of the Straits of Mackinac since 1953. The tunnel would be built 100 feet below the lakebed’s surface. The pipeline transfers nearly 500,000 gallons of hydrocarbons across the Upper Peninsula each day, including a 5-mile stretch beneath the Straits.
Authority over the pipeline is in question.
An administrative law judge will hear arguments over the Great Lakes Tunnel April 11-14.
O’Mara and Kuprewicz testified on behalf of the Bay Mills Indian Community, which has vehemently opposed Line 5 in both its current and proposed future incarnations.
“I am very concerned about a methane explosion occurring in the proposed tunnel," O’Mara said in his testimony. “A methane explosion in a confined space like the tunnel project would be like a shotgun blast …. This kind of high-pressure event can cause loss of human life, damage to the tunnel lining and equipment, and cause a rupture of the pipeline itself – which in turn could then lead to an explosion and fire described.”
In a statement emailed to The Center Square after a request for comment, Enbridge noted it will continue to address all questions from Michigan Public Service Commission commissioners regarding Line 5 and the Great Lakes Tunnel.
“As our testimony filed in October details, an independent study of the project has determined the likelihood of a release in the tunnel is extremely low, equivalent to less than one in 663,000 years. The likelihood of an ignition in the tunnel is substantially lower and extremely remote, equivalent to less than one in 169 million years,” the statement begins.
The statement asserts Enbridge is partnering with “world-class firms” to create a durable tunnel.
“The engineering and design of the tunnel have been developed in accordance with the Tunnel Agreement entered with the State, and in close coordination with the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to ensure its safety and design life,” according to the company’s statement.